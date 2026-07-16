Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recalls hospitalisation over ulcers, alleges insurer denied claim

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Singer-actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi shared that her health insurance claim was rejected after she was hospitalised due to severe ulcers.

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, Suchitra claimed the company refused to cover her hospitalization expenses, prompting her to accuse it of unfair practices and vow to expose its operations.

Taking to her X account, she wrote: “Its 1.45 am and i cant sleep bec of severe acidity. I have ulcers. And the last time my ulcers threatened to burst i had to be hospitalized.”

She spoke about how the insurance company “refused” to cover her hospitization cost.

“bec i hadnt declared my ulcers at the time of taking the policy (sic),”

The actress added: “But i didnt have ulcers at the time of taking the policy and now they are asking for doctors certificates to confirm i didnt have ulcers at the time of taking the policy. Next they will insist on the car number that kills u in advance so ur family can make a claim.”

Suchitra shared that she is “so disgusted”.

“I no longer care abt the refund - i will expose the fraud in their operations,” Suchitra added.

In different tweet, she added: “Their conduct so appalling - i would like a legal enquiry on the qualifications of doctors they employ. The one on my case certainly didnt understand how sciene or disease works.”

Suchitra started her career with the TV series Chunauti while still in school. The 50-year-old made her breakthrough in films with Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, opposite Shahrukh Khan. She also starred in Kilukkampetti opposite Malayalam superstar Jayaram.

She pursued a music career in the mid- to late 1990s, releasing the pop albums Dole Dole, Dum Tara, A-Ha and Zindagi.

She returned after 10 years in the film My Wife's Murder in 2005, opposite Anil Kapoor.

In 2022, Suchitra played the role of Nivedita in the critically acclaimed movie on Netflix, Odd Couple, opposite Divyendu Sharma.

--IANS

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