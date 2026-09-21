Suchika Tariyal bags historic MMA bronze for India at Asian Games

Nagoya, Sep 21 (IANS) Suchika Tariyal scripted history for India on Monday, becoming the country’s first Asian Games medallist in mixed martial arts after securing bronze in the women’s traditional -60kg event at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

Tariyal’s historic campaign ended in the semifinals, where she suffered a narrow defeat to Singapore’s Hui Hoon Teo in a bout that went into overtime. The Indian lost by the barest of margins, ending her hopes of reaching the gold-medal contest but confirming her place on the podium at MMA’s Asian Games debut.

The result was a bitter one for Tariyal, who was visibly distraught after the decision was announced. Despite the disappointment, the 36-year-old leaves Aichi-Nagoya with a landmark medal that marks a breakthrough for Indian MMA on the continental stage.

Tariyal entered the semifinals after producing a composed performance against Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa in the quarterfinals on Sunday. She secured a 2-0 victory, becoming the first Indian athlete to guarantee an Asian Games medal in MMA.

Her bronze is the latest achievement in a career defined by success across multiple combat disciplines. A national-level judoka, Tariyal represented India at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, where she reached the bronze-medal bout, before competing in kurash at the 2023 Asian Games.

She later established herself at the top level of Jiu-Jitsu, winning a world title in fighting Jiu-Jitsu in 2024.

Tariyal had also previously competed in MMA, making her professional debut in 2017 and winning her first bout. She then spent seven years away from the sport while pursuing judo and Jiu-Jitsu before returning to MMA competition and signing a multi-fight deal with BRAVE Combat Federation in November 2024.

Her return came after overcoming setbacks, including a knee injury, while she also gained public recognition through an appearance on the television reality show Roadies.

MMA is one of six sports making their Asian Games debut in Aichi-Nagoya, alongside freestyle BMX, teqball, padel, surfing and virtual taekwondo.

Although Tariyal fell short of the final, her bronze ensures India has made an immediate mark in the sport’s first appearance at the Asian Games. Her medal will stand as a historic first for Indian MMA at the continental multi-sport event.

--IANS

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