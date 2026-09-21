Ameesha Patel hails Indian community US for keeping traditions alive as she attends Ganesh Utsav

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Actress Ameesha Patel attended Ganesh Utsav 2026 in New York as a chief guest, celebrating the festival with the Indian community in the US.

Ameesha took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself visiting the celebrations and offering prayers to Lord Ganesha in the US. The actress in the video called it a “pleasure and honour” to be there.

In the video, Ameesha visited the temple during Ganesh celebrations in the US and was heard saying: “It's a pleasure and honor to be here, in beautiful USA, New York, New Jersey.

Ameesha went on to praise the community for keeping Indian traditions and culture alive while living far from home.

She wrote in the caption: “NEW YORK - Was happy to attend the GANESH UTSAV 2026 as the chief guest! Proud to see our Indian Community in America celebrating all our festivals in such a grand way n keeping our traditions n culture alive living so far from India ! JAI GANESH.”

Talking about Ameesha, she made her acting debut in 2000 with the romantic thriller film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, a major commercial success.

She was then seen in blockbusters such as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Humraaz, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Race 2.

Ameesha made her career comeback by reprising her role in the sequel Gadar 2 in 2023, which emerged as her highest-grossing release. The film was set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Sunny Deol’s iconic character Tara Singh returns to Pakistan in order to rescue his imprisoned son Jeete.

She was last seen in Tauba Tera Jalwa is a 2024 film directed by Akashaditya Lama. The film follows the story of Romi Tyagi, a self-obsessed and powerful real estate tycoon in Uttar Pradesh who fears no one except God.

--IANS

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