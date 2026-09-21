Raiza Wilson's horror sci-fi thriller 'Nova' cleared for release with U/A certificate

Chennai, Sep 21 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Milo's eagerly awaited horror science-fiction supernatural fantasy thriller 'Nova', featuring actress Raiza Wilson in the lead, for release with a U/A certificate.

Actress Raiza Wilson took to her Instagram page to share the update. Sharing a poster that showed the film had been certified U/A, she wrote, "A fun sci-fi film for everyone."

The film is to hit screens worldwide on September 25 this year.

On the occasion of Vinayakar Chathurthi, the makers had released a poster confirming the film's release date.

It may be recalled that Raiza Wilson had disclosed that she had braved blood-sucking leeches, constant mist and rain among other things to shoot for this film.

Raiza, who is best known for her performance in 'Pyaar Prema Kaadhal', while sharing her experience of working on the eagerly awaited film, had said, “The film is structured like a story within a story. I play an important character that appears in the flashback portions."

"The movie combines elements of action, thriller, and science-fiction. I have never acted in a story or role like this before, which is exactly why I was drawn to it," said Raiza Wilson and went on to add that the shoot took place in the forests of Marayoor in Kerala.

"We even filmed inside sandalwood forests, where obtaining permission itself is difficult. There were many challenges-- blood-sucking leeches, constant mist and rain, the intimidating sounds of wild animals, and muddy, slippery paths. Before going there, I thought the shoot would be quite easy. I had no idea it would be so demanding. I have never faced such difficulties in any of my previous films. Despite all this, we completed the shoot on schedule without delays," she had explained.

Stating that director Milo always kept the atmosphere on set energetic and positive, the actress had said because of that, the hardships they faced never felt overwhelming.

"It is remarkable that he chose such a complex story for his very first feature film. It takes a lot of courage. He worked extremely hard and deserves appreciation for it. Since it rained most of the time, I often had to sit on set in wet clothes. The action scenes I performed were filmed there. Stunt master Vimal Rambo gave me specialized training. I had also already undergone fight training for my film 'Mr. X'. So, performing the action scenes in Nova became easier."

Apart from Raiza Wilson, the cast also includes Dhruva of 'Aanmai Thavarael', Adviti Shetty, Bengali actress Krithika Biswas, Malayalam actor Joe John Chacko, Sendrayan, and YouTube personalities Finally Swathika and Finally Krishna.

--IANS

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