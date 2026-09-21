Palash Sen: It has been a tough time for me personally but my mantra is hardwork

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Singer Palash Sen has opened up about going through a difficult phase personally. He said that despite the challenges, his mantra has remained “hard work.”

Palash took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images from his gig. The singer also shared a glimpse of his tribute to late singer KK with the song “Aapki Duaa”.

He reflected on his recent back-to-back concerts and said he continues to find strength in music and work.

The caption read: “Behind every high on stage are months of pushing through the lows, dusting off the doubts, and putting in the work when no one’s watching. It has been a tough time for me personally too.”

For Palash, work is worship.

“But my mantra is hard work. Work is worship. Music is worship. And luckily for us, work is Music! Back to back concerts in Dubai and Delhi, and I'm back home as a tired , sleepy man but an extremely grateful man.. Aapki Duaa rahi, toh har din aisa hi hoga,” he wrote.

Talking about KK, he was tagged as "The Mesmerizer", for his romantic songs. He began his career by singing advertising jingles and made his film debut in 1996 with a song in Maachis. He released his debut album, Pal in 1999. The songs "Pal" and "Yaaron" from the album became popular, and are used in school graduations. The album turned out to be his career breakthrough.

The late singer went onto establish himself as one of the leading singers of the 2000s with successful songs in various languages. His most popular songs include "Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe" from Dil Chahta Hai, "O Humdum Suniyo Re" from Saathiya, "Dola Re Dola" from Devdas, "Aankhon Mein Teri" from Om Shanti Om, "Khuda Jane" from Bachna Ae Haseeno, "Zara Sa" from Jannat and "Tu Jo Mila" from Bajrangi Bhaijaan to name a few.

Meanwhile Palash, he formed the Indian pop-rock band Euphoria in 1998. The band has released 16 singles by adopting the DIY method, and embracing the digital revolution in the music industry.

They were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012 by the Indian Recording Arts Academy at the Palm Expo in Mumbai. Alongside jaunty pop rock songs, Euphoria have also been known to produce music with a satirical message.

--IANS

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