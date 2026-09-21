Look forward to meet EAM Jaishankar, discuss conclusion of trade pact: Canada’s Anita Anand

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anita Anand, has said that she looks forward to meeting External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar this week and discuss the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

“The Canada-India bilateral relationship is growing and the conclusion of the CEPA before the end of the year is key to our overall strategy. I look forward to speaking with @DrSJaishankar this week during @UN high level week,” Anand posted on X.

Last week, EAM Jaishankar spoke with his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, holding discussions on bilateral cooperation as well as the situation in Ukraine. “Good to speak with FM Anita Anand of Canada this evening, on our bilateral cooperation as well as on the Ukraine situation,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X.

Meanwhile, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had a productive meeting here last week with Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade, Canada, here on advancing the CEPA.

“I just finished round four of trade negotiations with my team in India. These negotiations require sustained, face-to-face cooperation, and I look forward to meeting with Minister Goyal again in the coming weeks as we continue to build momentum toward a CEPA agreement,” Sidhu posted on X.

Canada and India had $30.8 billion in two-way trade in 2024. Our goal is to more than double that to $70 billion by 2030.

“From agriculture and agri-food to energy, critical minerals, AI and tech, aerospace, and defence, a CEPA can open more doors for Canadian businesses in one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing markets,” said Sidhu.

Both sides reaffirmed “our leadership's commitment to expedite negotiations and conclude CEPA at the earliest, unlocking new opportunities across trade in goods, services, and investment, among others,” Goyal posted on X.

The minister further stated he is confident that an early conclusion of India-Canada CEPA will help realise our shared vision of significantly increasing bilateral trade and deepening the India-Canada economic partnership for mutual benefit.

—IANS

na/