Suchi Semicon fully committed to India Semiconductor Mission: Founder on Cabinet's nod

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Suchi Semicon on Wednesday said it is truly honoured and humbled by the Cabinet's approval of its semiconductor project in Gujarat, with an outlay of around Rs 868 crore, and remains fully committed to this national mission.

The Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approval two new semiconductor projects — Crystal Matrix Limited and Suchi Semicon — with a combined investment of around Rs 3,936 crore, which are expected to generate employment for approximately 2,230 skilled professionals.

Ashok Mehta, Founder and Chairman at Suchi Semicon, said the approval of their project “is a proud moment for our organisation and a meaningful contribution to India's larger goal of building indigenous capabilities in a sector of strategic and economic importance”.

Today, semiconductors are at the heart of everything around us, from the cars we drive and the machines in our factories, to the phones in our hands and the equipment that protects our nation.

“Being able to do this work within India is not just about production it is about ensuring India is never dependent on others for something so critical,” he said in a statement.

Under the India Semiconductor Mission, Suchi Semicon is establishing an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test facility in Surat, Gujarat.

This facility will serve domestic and global demand across power electronics, analog ICs, and industrial systems.

“Suchi Semicon remains fully committed to this national mission and to contributing meaningfully to India's emergence as a trusted, self-reliant semiconductor manufacturing destination,” said Mehta.

With these approvals, the total number of semiconductor projects under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) has reached 12, reflecting strong momentum in building a globally competitive and self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem.

“The addition of advanced areas such as compound semiconductor-based Mini/Micro-LED manufacturing and OSAT capabilities will enhance India’s position across next-generation technologies, supply chain resilience, innovation, and skilled employment generation,” said Ashok Chandak, President IESA and SEMI India.

Importantly, Mini/Micro-LED display module and epitaxy based 6-inch wafer manufacturing is strategically significant for India’s electronics sector as it will support future growth in advanced displays for smartphones, automotive electronics, TVs, wearables, XR devices, and industrial applications, while reducing import dependence in a high-value technology segment, he added.

Suchi Semicon is among the companies in focus and has already established an OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) facility in Surat, Gujarat, with a capacity of over 1,033 million chips annually, catering to applications across power electronics, analog ICs, and industrial systems.

The Crystal Matrix facility in Dholera, Gujarat, will focus on compound semiconductor fabrication and assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP), with a special emphasis on manufacturing Mini/Micro-LED display modules. It will also offer GaN foundry services, including epitaxy on six-inch wafers.

—IANS

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