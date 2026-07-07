July 07, 2026 10:59 AM हिंदी

Subhash Ghai shares proud dad moment as daughter Muskaan recreates his handwritten message

Subhash Ghai shares proud dad moment as daughter Muskaan recreates his handwritten message

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai, on Tuesday, took to social media to share how his daughter, Muskaan, surprised him by beautifully recreating his handwritten message in vibrant red ink.

Impressed by her thoughtful gesture and elegant penmanship, the director praised her for "maintaining the same dignity" as the original. Taking to Instagram, Ghai posted the note and wrote, “In the digital age, writing by hand is a “whole-brain” activity. When you pick up a pen, you engage widespread neural networks that are not activated to the same degree when typing. I asked my daughter muskaan ghai 25 to re write with her pen in all red inks. N she surprised me by this poster with her ink pen Maintaining the same dignity. Wow. God bless u.”(sic)

The note featured the famous quote attributed to William Shakespeare: "If you cannot understand my argument and declare 'It's Greek to me,' you are quoting Shakespeare.”

Muskaan is the younger daughter of filmmaker Subhash Ghai and his wife, Rehana. She has stepped into the world of filmmaking by joining the family’s production banner, Mukta Arts Ltd. After completing her education, professional training, and internship, Muskaan officially became a part of the company as an assistant director.

On the professional front, Subhash Ghai is known for directing films, including “Karz,” “Ram Lakhan,” “Khal Nayak,” “Pardes,” and “Taal,” among many others.

He has recently marked his return to filmmaking after a break by announcing his next project. Subhash revealed that Riteish Deshmukh will be leading the upcoming film. He shared a nostalgic picture of the actor from "Apna Sapna Money Money," where Riteish was seen portraying a female character.

The announcement post read, “She is our next heroine in our forthcoming film under Mukta Arts. A classic beauty. Can you guess the name of this beautiful girl? Please do write.”

--IANS

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