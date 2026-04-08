Subhash Ghai recalls Raj Kapoor's advice of making films ‘through every breath & not through money’

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, on Wednesday took a trip down memory lane, recalling the invaluable lessons he had learnt from the legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor about filmmaking.

Sharing a throwback picture on his social media account, Subhash Ghai reflected on the legendary filmmakers philosophy that films should be made with passion and pure dedication instead of making them with mere money.

He wrote, ““The biggest thing I learnt from the great legendary film maker sh #RAJ KAPOOR was to make your film thru every breath of yours not thru money but celebrate your success with others - that’s called celebrating life “

Subhash Ghai added, “He said when he with krishna bhabhi attended my golden jubilee party of film #KARMA N Blessed me n my wife mukta rehana ghai. Great moment i cherish.”

The picture, shared by the filmmaker alongside the caption, appears to be from the golden jubilee event of Ghai’s film “Karma.”

In the picture, a young Subhash Ghai is seen posing alongside Raj Kapoor and Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Subhash Ghai’s wife Mukta Ghai is also seen in the frame.

Talking about Raj Kapoor, the filmmaker often hailed as the “Showman of Indian cinema,” left behind a towering legacy through his iconic directorials like Awaara, Shree 420, Sangam, Bobby, and many more.

His legacy has been carried forward by his sons Randhir Kapoor, late Rishi Kapoor and late Rajiv Kapoor, and also his grandchildren Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.

Raj Kapoor was the son of legendary actor Prithviraj Kapoor and the brother of Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor.

His daughters-in-law Neetu Singh and Babita were also top actresses of their times.

For the uninitiated, Raj Kapoor had always opposed to the women of his family working in Bollywood, and is was considered as a normal in the Kapoor household as well.

Following the rules, Neetu Singh and Babita left their soaring careers to get married to Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor respectively.

This norm was broken by Karisma Kapoor who excelled in Bollywood and was one of the top actresses of her time, and Kareena Kapoor followed suit.

Raj Kapoor passed away on June 2, 1988, at the age of 63, after reportedly suffering a severe asthma attack that led to complications including cardiac arrest.

–IANS

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