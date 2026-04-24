Stuttgart edge Freiburg to reach DFB-Pokal final

Berlin, April 24 (IANS) Title holder Stuttgart reached a second successive DFB-Pokal final after Tiago Tomas struck in the 119th minute to seal a 2-1 extra-time win over Freiburg.

Both sides tried to play forward, but early openings were rare. Deniz Undav sent a long-range effort over after seven minutes before the contest grew more physical, with Jordy Makengo booked for a foul on Jamie Leweling and further cautions following for Nikolas Nartey, Johan Manzambi and Leweling.

Freiburg took the lead from a set piece in the 28th minute. Matthias Ginter headed the ball back into the area and Maximilian Eggestein, left free in front of goal, finished past Alexander Nubel.

Stuttgart pressed before the interval. Ermedin Demirovic lifted a shot over in the 40th minute, Leweling went close from the left, and Undav was blocked in stoppage time.

Sebastian Hoeness' side increased the pressure after the break. Chris Fuhrich missed shortly after the restart, and Florian Muller then denied Angelo Stiller from close range. Stiller soon found the net, but the effort was ruled out because Demirovic had been offside.

The equalizer arrived in the 70th minute after Bilal El Khannouss, introduced seven minutes earlier, drove forward and released Undav, who finished from a tight angle. Stuttgart stayed on top, Undav striking the post in the 82nd minute before Muller saved again late in normal time.

Extra time brought more chances. Fuhrich hit the post in the 96th minute and Muller produced another sharp stop to keep out El Khannouss in the 104th. Freiburg survived pressure until Badredine Bouanani crossed from the right and substitute Tomas backheeled into the far corner.

The result sends Stuttgart into the May 23 final in Berlin, where Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich awaits in the season's cup showpiece.

"I am super happy. It is unbelievable to score so late, and the fact that Tiago gets it makes it even crazier. Congratulations to Freiburg. Two teams fought with everything they had. It was a difficult game for us. We slowly took control and created more chances. I think we deserved to reach the final. I am glad we didn't have to go to penalties," said Stuttgart coach Hoeness.

--IANS

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