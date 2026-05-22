May 22, 2026 6:10 PM हिंदी

Cong leader caught on camera making filthy comments at PM Modi, BJP fumes

Cong leader caught on camera making filthy comments at PM Modi, BJP fumes

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Ajay Rai was caught on camera on Friday making highly objectionable and filthy comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The incident, in utterly bad taste, is set to snowball into a major political firestorm with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) taking strong offence to it.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Ajay Rai is seen making distasteful remarks while waving to a group of people, who apparently assembled to see him off.

BJP IT cell Amit Malviya, taking quick cognisance of the incident, shared the despicable video, capturing the moment when Congress leader blurted out disparaging remarks against the Prime Minister.

Malviya reminded the Congress leader of PM Modi’s magnanimity, as to how the latter enquired about his health and also publicly wished for his speedy recovery, when he suddenly faced a 'health scare' and compared it with that of the former’s vile conduct.

“This is the level of Congress's politics - responding to courtesy with rudeness,” wrote Malviya on X, while sharing the video.

The abusive comments against PM Modi are set to invite huge backlash from the people as well, not just for Ajay Rai but also for the Congress. Netizens have already started questioning the morality and ethics of the grand old party.

It was on May 2, 2026, that Congress leader Ajay Rai was hospitalised in a Lucknow hospital after he suddenly fainted at a public event, as his sodium levels dropped.

On the same night, PM Modi had wished him a speedy recovery, stating that he was concerned over the sudden news of Ajay Rai’s ill-health.

The Congress leader, after recovery, has been relentless in attacking the Modi government over a spate of issues, including sluggish economy, NEET paper leaks and more.

For the unversed, Ajay Rai challenged the Prime Minister from Varanasi constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and was defeated by a margin of over 1.5 lakh votes.

--IANS

mr/uk

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