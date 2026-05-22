May 22, 2026 6:10 PM हिंदी

DigiHaat expands cooperative mobility service to 55 Indian cities

DigiHaat expands cooperative mobility service to 55 Indian cities

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Government-backed e-commerce platform DigiHaat on Friday announced that it has expanded its mobility services to 55 cities across India through partnerships with driver-owned cooperatives Bharat Taxi and Namma Yatri.

The company said the expansion is aimed at promoting a cooperative and citizen-centric model in the ride-hailing sector.

The newly launched ‘DigiHaat Rides’ service, which was previously operational in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru, has now been extended to cities including Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram and Vadodara, along with several tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

The platform said its mobility model differs from conventional ride-hailing services by focusing on driver ownership and lower commissions.

According to the company, drivers retain greater control over their earnings and decision-making on the platform, while customers benefit from transparent pricing and community-based accountability.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Digital India, the company said the initiative aims to improve “Ease of Living” and encourage inclusive digital participation across the country.

Rahul Vij, CEO of Nirmit Bharat, said the company is seeking to create digital infrastructure that prioritises citizens over shareholder interests.

“We are not building another ride-sharing app. We are proving that India can build digital infrastructure that serves citizens first, not shareholders. Every driver on DigiHaat retains their earnings. Every user gets a genuine choice. This is what inclusive digital participation looks like,” he said.

DigiHaat said the expanded rides service will also integrate with its existing offerings, including metro ticketing, food delivery, shopping and grocery services, as part of its effort to create a unified digital platform for everyday needs.

The platform describes itself as a government-backed initiative focused on strengthening digital participation for Indian producers, artisans, farmer groups and enterprises, while promoting transparency and inclusive access through public digital infrastructure.

--IANS

pk

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