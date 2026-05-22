May 22, 2026 6:10 PM हिंदी

China deploys AI tool DeepZang for narrative control in Tibet: Report

China deploys AI tool DeepZang for narrative control in Tibet: Report

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) China has started deploying a Tibetan‑language artificial intelligence platform called DeepZang in Tibet which aims to shape narratives and reinforce Beijing’s authority in the region, a new report has said.

Sources in the security establishment flagged that DeepZang, launched in March, aims to shape how "information about Tibet is created, accessed and understood," the report from Greek media house Greece City Times said.

The Chinese government has introduced multiple AI-driven applications in the region, and the administration wants to deliver state services digitally in a way that aligns with official state positions on politically sensitive topics such as religion and governance.

Mainly DeepZang aims to promote linguistic inclusion by offering services in Tibetan but it also seeks to reinforce Beijing’s authority over Tibet by embedding state-approved terminology and perspectives into everyday digital interactions, the report said.

The application generates responses consistently using terms such as ‘Xizang’ instead of ‘Tibet’, in an effort to normalise Beijing’s preferred terminology. “Over time, linguistic framing can alter both perception and political understanding,” the report cited a source.

“In this sense, DeepZang represents the evolution of traditional information-control strategies into the age of artificial intelligence,” the report cited a source.

DeepZang differs from traditional censorship tools by not merely blocking content but generating complete explanations, summaries and contextual state-sanctioned narratives.

Sources felt that users will be easily influenced by such an application that creates a single coherent AI-generated response instead of users seeking out competing viewpoints.

Analysts remain watchful of how deeply the platform will eventually be integrated into schools, government services or public digital infrastructure across Tibet.

Through administrative oversight, technological surveillance and coercive policies, China has always maintained tight control over Tibet.

Another report in European Times said that China's large-scale lithium production since 2025, is a "quiet erosion of Tibetan autonomy" as benefits primarily leave the region and "flow eastward" to Mainland China.

—IANS

aar/pk

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