May 22, 2026 6:10 PM हिंदी

Anil Sharma recalls how Dharmendra, Hema Malini once surprised son Utkarsh Sharma on birthday

Anil Sharma recalls how Dharmendra, Hema Malini once surprised son Utkarsh Sharma on birthday

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Filmmaker Anil Sharma recently took a trip down memory lane on account of his son and actor Utkarsh Sharma's birthday, on the 22nd of May.

He recalled the special moment when veteran stars Dharmendra and Hema Malini visited the sets to bless his son Utkarsh on his birthday, a few years ago.

Sharing an old picture on social media account, Anil Sharma penned an emotional note remembering the warmth, love, and blessings showered upon Utkarsh by the legendary couple.

In the picture, Dharmendra is seen lovingly feeding cake to Utkarsh Sharma during a birthday celebration on the film set, while Hema Malini stands beside. Utkarsh looked all happy in a black suit along with Anil Sharma.

Sharing the picture, Anil Sharma wrote, “I still cherish that precious moment when Dharam Ji, along with Hema Ji, came to bless you on your birthday. Unka sneh, unka aashirvaad… hamesha tumhare saath rahega.”

He further wishing Utkarsh on his birthday , wrote in Hindi, that translated in English as, “My dear son Utkarsh, may you reach every peak and every ‘utkarsh’ in life just like your name. But more than success and heights, always preserve the goodness within you. Your kindness, humility, and values are your greatest strengths. These were their blessings, and ours too, mine and your mother’s. Wishing you a very happy birthday, son. May God always keep you healthy, successful, happy, and bright.”

Talking about Anil Sharma and Dharmendra’s association, it dates back to decades.

The duo worked together in the emotional family drama ‘Apne’, which also starred Dharmendra's sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Over the years, Anil Sharma has often spoken about his deep respect for Dharmendra and the bond they share beyond cinema.

Talking about Utkarsh Sharma, the actor who made his debut as a child artist in ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’, played Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s son ‘Jeete’ in the blockbuster film.

Years later, in 2023, he returned to the franchise with ‘Gadar 2’, reprising his beloved character alongside Sunny Deol.

Directed by his father Anil Sharma, both films turned out to be superhits.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

ODI World Cup win has given us a lot of motivation to get better, says Jemimah Rodrigues ahead of the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Photo credit: IANS

ODI World Cup win has given us a lot of motivation to get better, says Jemimah Rodrigues

India-Cyprus 'strong and futuristic partnership' rooted in shared values: PM Modi

India-Cyprus 'strong and futuristic partnership' rooted in shared values: PM Modi

Pritam shares how he put together ‘Mashooqa’ with Italian artiste Mahmood

Pritam shares how he put together ‘Mashooqa’ with Italian artiste Mahmood

Casting director Vineet Lalita Pandey called out by production house for issuing fake casting calls under its name

Casting director Vineet Lalita Pandey called out by production house for issuing fake casting calls under its name

Ireland name Balbirnie-led squad for Test against NZ, Stirling, Little out with injuries

Ireland name Balbirnie-led squad for Test against NZ, Stirling, Little out with injuries

India and Cyprus discuss IMEC's 'transformational potential' in reshaping global trade, connectivity

India and Cyprus discuss IMEC's 'transformational potential' in reshaping global trade, connectivity

India better placed among top 10 economies in managing retail inflation: Assocham

India better placed among top 10 economies in managing retail inflation: Assocham

'I never say anything about team selection': Liverpool manager Arne Slot refuses to confirm Mohamed Salah's spot in farewell match. Photo credit: Liverpool FC/X

'I never say anything about team selection': Slot refuses to confirm Salah's spot in farewell match

'Pakistan's gas sector on brink of collapse'

'Pakistan's gas sector on brink of collapse'

The three editions that I've seen WPL grow, it's been outstanding, says India chief coach Amol Muzumdar. Photo credit: IANS

The three editions that I've seen WPL grow, it's been outstanding, says Muzumdar