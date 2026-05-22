'I know it's my time': Pep Guardiola confirms Man City exit after ten years

Manchester, May 22 (IANS): English football giant Manchester City have been dealt a major blow as their manager, Pep Guardiola, has confirmed his exit after 10 years. The 55-year-old's final game for the club will be against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Sunday.

Since his appointment in February 2016, the Catalyn has won everything club football has to offer and become one of the most successful managers of European Football.

During 10 years at City, he has guided the club to a remarkable 20 trophies, including six Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy in 2023.

Despite his departure as Manager of Manchester City, Pep will continue his relationship with the City Football Group by taking up a role as a Global Ambassador. The role will see him giving technical advice to the clubs in the group, working on specific projects and collaborations.

"Don't ask me the reasons I'm leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it's my time. Nothing is eternal; if it were, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City, "Guardiola said in a statement released by the club.

“This is a city built from work. From graft. You see it in the colour of the bricks. From people who clocked in early, stayed late. The factories. The Pankhursts. The unions. The music. Simply the Industrial Revolution and how it changed the world. And I think I grew to understand that, and my teams did too. We worked. We suffered. We fought. And we did things our own way. Our way," he added.

Pep’s achievements have seen him named Premier League Manager of the Season on five occasions, and he has claimed the League Managers Association’s Manager of the Year award three times.

Reflecting on Guardiola's exit, Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said, “Over the last ten years, honesty and trust have formed the bedrock on which we have navigated every situation together with Pep – always understanding that we could find the right answer together. Today, the right answer is for Pep to finish his journey as the Manager of Manchester City."

“There have been points along the way when he could have stopped, and it would have been enough. Somehow, Pep always found new energy and pushed on, finding different and innovative ways to continue winning and delivering success."

“As a result, the Club has a decade of memories and success to be forever grateful for, and much more than that, an evolution that cannot be undone," he added.

The confirmation of Guardiola's exit comes three days after the club were beaten to the 2025-26 Premier League title by Arsenal.

City's draw at Bournemouth on Tuesday meant the Gunners were crowned champions for the first time in 22 years.

--IANS

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