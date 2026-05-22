May 22, 2026 12:29 PM हिंदी

Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness challenging "his family's club" in the German Cup final

Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness challenging

Berlin, May 22 (IANS) Roles seem set in advance of Saturday's 2026 German Cup final between the reigning German champion Bayern and the 2025 Cup winner VfB Stuttgart.

Despite overwhelming facts, such as three Bavarian victories in the national campaign and the 2025/26 Supercup, the upcoming final in Berlin carries delicate implications, as Sebastian Hoeness challenges the club of his early years.

That he acted as Bayern's Amateur coach, and that his father, Dieter, playing for both clubs, might be surpassed by his uncle Uli's life achievement of developing the Bavarians into one of football's leading sides.

While rumors of a possible future engagement at the "Hoeness club" have persisted since the 44-year-old achieved success with VfB.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer fueled speculation by predicting that Sebastian Hoeness is on his way to becoming a serious candidate.

The Stuttgart coach regularly dismissed rumors, reaffirming his commitment to his current job. And, the Bavarians claim to be happy with their manager, 40-year-old Vincent Kompany.

While the former Citizen defender revitalized Bayern and is aiming for this season's domestic double, Hoeness has led Stuttgart to unprecedented glory since his arrival in 2023, with two UEFA Champions League qualifications, and last season's Cup win in the books.

Despite the flight, the VfB coach is aware of Bayern's quality but cherishes his club's achievement, saying, "We have topped the past years."

But eying a surprise seems to be little more than a bonus for titleholders.

The pressure rests on Bayern's shoulders despite a record-setting league campaign, in which the team scored 122 goals and featured one of Europe's best attacking lines, led by Three Lions captain Harry Kane, French genius Michael Olise, and Colombian international Luis Diaz.

The Kicker headlined "Hattrick or Sensation?" after Bayern's national championship and the Supercup.

While Kompany and Hoeness are regarded as the best coaches in Germany, Bayern is the clear favorite. The Bavarian coach spoke about the unwavering determination to take the Cup after the club's last victory in 2020.

The 2026 final offers most of his squad an opportunity, as only Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, and Leon Goretzka remain from six years ago.

"We have had an outstanding season and intend to finish it this way," said three-time German Cup winner Kimmich, noting that the Berlin final remains a highlight.

--IANS

bc/

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