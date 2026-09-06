Delhi building collapse: 2 rescued, many feared trapped; RK Puram legislator monitors rescue operation

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Following the collapse of a multi-storied building in Delhi's Satya Niketan area, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) RK Puram MLA Anil Kumar Sharma said that several students who were residing in a Paying Guest accommodation within the structure, are trapped under the debris and that some of them are calling for help by making phone calls from beneath the rubble.

Delhi Police confirmed that two people have been rescued so far while maintaining that rescue operation is currently underway at the site.

Speaking to reporters at the site, BJP MLA Anil Kumar Sharma called it an "extremely tragic incident".

"Nothing could be more heartbreaking than this. Children who came from various regions to study here and were residing in a PG accommodation...the building has collapsed," he said.

Maintaining that exact figures of those trapped cannot be revealed at the moment, Sharma said: "Students are trapped underneath the debris, that is clear."

"Just now, two children were pulled out, and teams from the disaster management forces, MCD, and the police department have rushed them to the hospital. Other children remain trapped inside," he added.

The BJP leader further said, "Some of the children are even making phone calls from beneath the rubble. Several children are still trapped. Continuous rescue efforts are underway, and we are praying for their safety."

Anil Sharma said that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has dispatched the full emergency response team to the spot and that Delhi BJP chief and MP Harsh Malhotra, is in constant contact over the phone.

"The entire administration is deeply concerned and closely monitoring the situation. Our foremost and immediate priority is to rescue the children by all possible means," he said.

Meanwhile, a local who rushed to site following the tragedy, said: "There was a PG inside the building. Four floors were constructed which collapsed. There are several students trapped inside, including women."

Another local added: "We have learned that around 20 to 30 students are trapped inside. This happened around 11:30 to 11:45 AM."

--IANS

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