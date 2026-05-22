Strong winds, thunderstorms claim six lives in Afghanistan

Kabul, May 22 (IANS) As many as six people were killed and 11 others injured after strong winds and thunderstorms struck Afghanistan's provinces of Kandahar, Herat, Ghor and Takhar overnight, local media reported on Friday.

According to the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA), roads, wells, agricultural land, trees and hundreds of solar panels were destroyed due to strong winds and thunderstorms, Afghanistan-based Tolo News reported.

ANDMA spokesman Mohammad Yousuf Hamad said, "Six people were killed and 11 others injured due to thunderstorms, lightning, storms and floods in Kandahar, Herat, Takhar and Ghor provinces. 20 houses were completely destroyed and 10 others were partially damaged."

Residents urged officials to address problems of the impacted regions.

Mir Hamza, a resident in Helmand, said, "The storm destroyed everything, including electricity poles. We ask the government to address these problems."

Another resident said that all the electricity poles were destroyed by the storms, resulting in residents facing power outage, Tolo News reported.

Since March 26, 250 people have been killed, 344 others injured and 17,000 families have been affected by various natural disasters in Afghanistan, according to the statement released by ANDMA.

On May 11, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said that around 2,000 families have been affected by the recent floods in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province.

The IOM said emergency relief items have been given to impacted families as humanitarian teams continued assessing urgent needs in flood-affected people, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported.

The agency said many people lost homes, agricultural land and household property after flooding in Nangarhar, deteriorating humanitarian challenges faced by the vulnerable families of the province.

The IOM stated that additional humanitarian assistance is planned for at least 250 additional families in Nangarhar as recovery and emergency operations are underway in impacted regions.

According to the organisation, similar aid operations are being conducted in Laghman and Kunar, where recent flooding has caused damage to residents and infrastructure.

--IANS

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