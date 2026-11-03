Sting operation case: Prajwal Prasad appears before Bengaluru CCB police for questioning

Bengaluru, Nov 3 (IANS) Prajwal Prasad, who allegedly works for the social media team of Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, appeared before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in Bengaluru on Tuesday in connection with the investigation into the fabricated sting operation targeting former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The CCB had issued a notice to Prajwal Prasad, who is accused of handing over a mobile phone to content creator Ritesh Kumar Pandey at Kumaraswamy's official residence in New Delhi. Prasad, who has obtained interim bail from a court, appeared before the investigating officers on Tuesday morning.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh had said the mobile phone allegedly used to upload the sting operation video was purchased in Delhi and brought to Union Minister Kumaraswamy's official residence on Kushak Road.

According to the police investigation, Ritesh Pandey, who was arrested in New Delhi by Bengaluru City Police, disclosed that he had purchased the mobile phone in Karol Bagh along with Vinod Sharma, allegedly on the instructions of Prajwal Prasad, who is stated to be associated with Kumaraswamy's social media team.

The device was subsequently brought to Kumaraswamy's official residence and allegedly handed over to Prajwal Prasad.

The police are investigating the exchange of the mobile phone between the two and the financial transactions that reportedly took place after Ritesh Pandey purchased the device. The police expect Prasad's questioning to provide further clarity on how the video was circulated.

"Once we get information from Prajwal Prasad, we will have a clearer picture of how the video was circulated. After Ritesh Pandey purchased the mobile phone, there was a financial transaction between the two. There was also an exchange of the mobile phone. We expect to get clarity on these aspects," Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said.

Meanwhile, BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra today accused Congress leaders of "unnecessarily" turning the issue into a political controversy, saying they were indulging in a "hit-wicket" situation.

Questioning the investigation into the sting operation, Vijayendra asked who had conducted it and what their intentions were, alleging that these aspects had not been properly investigated.

He also criticised Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, saying he was disturbed by the outcome of the recent Legislative Council elections and should understand the sentiments of the people.

Referring to the forthcoming by-election in Hiriyur, Vijayendra said voters were aware of the developments and would deliver their verdict accordingly.

--IANS

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