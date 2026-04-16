April 16, 2026 6:57 PM हिंदी

Steven Spielberg reveals what could keep Hollywood away from slipping into oblivion

Steven Spielberg reveals what could keep Hollywood away from slipping into oblivion

Los Angeles, April 16 (IANS) The three-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg has shared ideas to ensure the longevity of cinema. The filmmaker recently premiered a new trailer of ‘Disclosure Day’ at CinemaCon.

The film marks his return to summer blockbuster filmmaking after a decade mostly spent making personal dramas (‘The Fabelmans’) and prestige fare (‘West Side Story’), reports ‘Variety’.

The film’s plot has been shrouded in secrecy, but it involves visitors from another planet and a vast government conspiracy to cover up their arrival.

As per ‘Variety’, it’s a genre that has been good to Spielberg over the years, inspiring classics such as ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’, ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ and hits like his remake of ‘War of the Worlds’.

In this film, he’s supported by a starry cast that includes Emily Blunt as a weather reporter with a connection to otherworldly visitors, Josh O’Connor as a man with evidence that we’ve made contact; and Colin Firth as a nefarious bureaucrat who will stop at nothing to keep our heroes from going public.

Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo round out the ensemble. David Koepp, who penned ‘Jurassic Park’, wrote the script. Spielberg called the sci-fi premise “closer to truth” than you might think.

“I’ve been curious ever since I was a little kid with what was happening in the night sky”, Spielberg said. He noted that there has been increasing evidence that unidentified flying objects are real, referencing a 2017 report in the New York Times on a secret Pentagon program to investigate these mysterious sightings

“The world has become more accepting of the fact that we probably are not alone”, he shared. The director’s certainty that intelligent life is out there has only grown in the nearly 50 years between the release of ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ and ‘Disclosure Day’.

Spielberg stressed that studios like Universal need to keep investing in original films like ‘Disclosure Day’ instead of reboots, sequels and spinoffs.

“If all we make is known, branded IP, we’re going to run out of gas. There is nothing more important than giving the audience visual stories, and they can be in any form, but we need to tell more original stories”, he added.

--IANS

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