Steven Spielberg recollects appearing on Judge Judy with his siblings

Los Angeles, Sep 24 (IANS) Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg "sued" his sisters in a case presided over by Judge Judy Sheindlin, and has shared the details of the same.

The filmmaker's mother, Leah Adler, was a huge fan of the legal eagle's daytime show and so in honour of her 90th birthday, the director arranged an extra special meeting for the family.

The filmmaker appeared on ‘Judge Judy: Unfiltered, Unforgettable’, and said, “My mother adored Judge Judy. Adored her, and by the way, I love her too”.

And Judith Sheindlin herself remembered when the director, now 79, first got in touch with her, as she said, “He called the office and said, ‘My mom is a huge fan. She’d like to come and meet the judge’, and I said, ‘Absolutely. But he’s gotta come with her’. We spent some time together, and subsequently I did a little something for his mom for her 90th birthday”.

The special, which marks 30 years since Judith swapped the courtroom for TV cameras, showcases clips of the Spielberg sibling 'row'.

Announcer Jerry Bishop said, “Steven and Annie Spielberg claim that their sisters, Nancy and Sue, agreed to help them throw an elegant birthday party for their mother Leah”.

The judge discovered that while Nancy and Sue “bought a whole bunch of stuff”, Steven and Annie “declined to pay the bill”.

Sue showed off a photo of Leah and said, “If I may, this is our mother”. At the end of the mock trial, Judy said, “Four children have very different perspectives on their parent. You all celebrate the part of her that makes her unique to you”.

The filmmaker said, “In the spirit of this sort of coming together, Annie and I would like to drop our suit against our sisters”.

--IANS

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