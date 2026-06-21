Stebin Ben calls exploring qawwali space with Saadgi 'exciting & deeply fulfilling'

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Singer Stebin Ben has entered an unexplored territory through his latest track 'Saadgi'. He called entering the qawwali space with his latest song both "exciting and deeply fulfilling".

Along with singing the track, Stebin has also featured in the music video made under the direction of Arjun Mukherjee of Noor House. Scored by the composer duo Raees and Zain-Sam, the additional lyrics for the track have been penned by Vikki Nagar.

"Saadgi" also features the timeless poetry by the celebrated poet Saba Akbarabadi.

Revolving around themes such as longing, devotion, and simplicity, "Saadgi" keeps the essence of classic qawwali intact while seeing it through a modern lens.

Talking about the track, Stebin revealed that he felt an instant connection with the track.

He added that "Saadgi" is one of the few songs that allows an artist to express their emotions with complete honesty.

Stebin said, “The moment I heard Saadgi, I felt an instant connection to it. There's something incredibly pure about its poetry and melody that speaks straight to the heart. As a singer, it's rare to come across a song that allows you to express emotion in such an honest and soulful way."

"Exploring the qawwali space through this track has been both exciting and deeply fulfilling for me. I hope listeners connect with the sincerity and emotion of Saadgi and make it a part of their own journey," he went on to add.

Sharing the track with the Instagram users, Stebin wrote, "Hey guys (red heart emoji) World Music Day is around the corner and I’m super excited to bring you something special, my rendition of “Saadgi”

A song close to my heart, Can’t wait for you to hear it...#Saadgi Releasing on 21st June (sic)."

Presented by T-Series and Bhushan Kumar, 'Saadgi' is currently streaming on all major platforms.

--IANS

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