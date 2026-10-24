Starlink, Starshield speeds restored for Ukraine, says Zelensky; thanks US

Kyiv, Oct 24 (IANS) Ukraine’s Starlink and Starshield satellite communication services have been restored to the speeds available before restrictions were imposed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday, thanking the US and other partners for their help.

“The most important thing today is that Starlink and Starshield operations have been restored to the speeds we had before the restrictions. The speeds are now where they need to be. The restoration began overnight, and by this morning, speeds were already sufficient. This matters: for our frontline logistics, for defending Ukraine against jet-powered ‘shaheds’,” Zelensky posted on X.

“I thank all Americans and all our partners who took this seriously and truly helped – members of Congress, senators, all the media, the State Department, and the President. Protecting lives matters,” he added.

Earlier this week, Zelensky said he held a “substantive conversation” with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, discussing ballistic missile interceptors, early warnings of Russian missile attacks and the restoration of satellite communication services used by Ukrainian forces.

“I spoke with Marco Rubio, and it was a substantive conversation – focused on the issues that matter. I am grateful for his readiness to help and his clear position. First, ballistic missile interceptors, which are needed to protect lives. Second, early warning of Russian ballistic missile attacks, which is vital. Third, the situation with Starlink/Starshield, which needs to be restored. Of course, all of this comes against the backdrop of our diplomatic efforts to end this horrific war and the constant killing of people,” Zelensky had posted on X.

“We agreed to get in touch again soon for an update. Thank you, Marco, for the constructive discussion! Thank you to everyone in America who supports fair approaches,” he added.

Zelensky’s remarks highlighted Kyiv’s continuing reliance on American military assistance, intelligence capabilities and satellite communications to defend against Russian attacks.

--IANS

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