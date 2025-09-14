September 14, 2025 8:07 PM हिंदी

'Pratighaat' fame Ssujata Mehta seeks soulful scripts on OTT: 'It offers depth'

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Veteran actress Ssujata Mehta is back on the stage with her solo theatrical triumph "Ssujata Rangrangili".

The one-act play, stitched with memory, humour, defiance, and truth, has managed to create quite a stir in the theatre circles.

After making a mark for herself in theatre and movies, Ssujata is all set to explore the OTT platforms, which have slowly evolved into spaces for truth-telling.

Expressing her interest, she said: “Theatre taught me presence, cinema gave me visibility, but OTT offers depth,” she reflected.

“There’s finally room for characters who breathe, bruise, and bloom", Ssujata added.

For those who do not know, Ssujata rose to fame with her breakthrough role in "Pratighaat" alongside Nana Patekar and went on to deliver several unforgettable performances in films such as "Pratigyabadhh" with Mithoon Chakraborty, "Dhartiputra" with Mamooty, Jayaprada and Farah, "Jung" with Aditya Panscholi, Mithoon Chakraborty and Ajay Devgan, "Meri Jung" with Jeetendra, "Yateem" with Sunny Deol and Farah, "Tyagi" with Rajnikant and Shakti Kapoor, "Gunaah" with Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia, "Gunehgar Kaun" with Raj Babbar and Paresh Rawal, "Sadhana" with Rishi Kapoor and Raj Babbar, "Dhaad" with KK Menon, Raghubir Yadav and Sendeep Kulkarni, "Gunahon Ka Devta" with Mithoon Chakraborty, Aditya Panscholi and Danny Denzongpa, "Judge Mujrim" with Jeetendra, "Anmol" with Rishi Kapoor, "Teen Deewarein" with Naseeruddin Shah and Jackie Shroff, "Kanwarlal" with Jeetendra and Raj Babbar.

Ssujata has also been a part of television shows such as "Andaz", "Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka", and "Shrikant".

Despite doing several movies and shows, theatre has always been her heartbeat. In "Chitkar", she portrayed a woman grappling with paranoid schizophrenia — a soul-shattering performance that ran for over 800 shows across the globe.

Now, her latest venture, "Ssujata Rangrangili" shows Ssujata portraying various shades of womanhood in this one-woman play. The play has been receiving a positive response from the critics.

