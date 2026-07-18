July 18, 2026 12:27 PM हिंदी

SS Rajamouli shares first pics of fiery yet graceful Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini in 'Varanasi' on her birthday

SS Rajamouli shares first pics of fiery yet graceful Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini in 'Varanasi'

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Ace Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli has unveiled the first look of global icon Priyanka Chopra from his upcoming magnum opus 'Varanasi', introducing her in and as her character, Mandakini from the movie.

Taking to his social media account on Saturday morning, Rajamouli shared two striking pictures of Priyanka, accompanied by the caption, "Grace when she smiles. Fire when she doesn't. Mandakini... @PriyankaChopra in #Varanasi."

The first still presents Priyanka in an intense avatar. Dressed in a black corset-style outfit with her hair tied in a high, tousled bun, she sports a fierce expression. Set against a warm, amber-lit backdrop, the image hints at the powerful side of Mandakini's character.

In contrast, the second photograph captures Priyanka in a carefree and happy mood. Wearing a white crop top paired with black cargo pants and a beige jacket draped over her shoulders, the actress is seen jumping mid-air with her arms spread wide.

The actress' smile reflects on the "grace" of her character which Rajamouli referred to in his caption.

For the uninitiated, 'Varanasi' marks Priyanka Chopra's first collaboration with S.S. Rajamouli and also stars Mahesh Babu in the lead.

The title of the film, was intially being referred to as 'GlobeTrotter', and was finally revealed at a larger than life event organised at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad in the presence of thousands of excited fans on November 13, last year.

Prithviraj plays the antagonist Kumbha, Priyanka Chopra plays Mandakini in the film and Mahesh Babu plays a character called Rudhra in Varanasi which is slated to release in April next year.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Skyroot launches India's 1st private orbital rocket Vikram-1

Skyroot launches India's 1st private orbital rocket Vikram-1

Exiled East Turkistan authorities condemn China-Turkey engagement, allege role in Uyghur genocide

Exiled East Turkistan authorities condemn China-Turkey engagement, allege role in Uyghur genocide

Zendaya gets criticised for wearing 3,000-year-old gold Iranian earrings

Zendaya gets criticised for wearing 3,000-year-old Iranian gold earrings

Kareena Kapoor wishes 'extraordinary' Priyanka Chopra on birthday: Sky will always be the limit for you

Kareena Kapoor wishes Priyanka Chopra on birthday with throwback pic from Karan Johar's 'KWK' couch

FIFA WC: Spain are the team to beat, says Robbie Fowler ahead of finale clash

FIFA WC: Spain are the team to beat, says Robbie Fowler ahead of finale clash

ENG vs IND: When and where to watch 3rd ODI, know all details

ENG vs IND: When and where to watch 3rd ODI, know all details

Eisha Singh on reality shows like ‘Lock Upp’, ‘Alliance’ growing bolder: I think that's alright

Eisha Singh on reality shows like ‘Lock Upp’, ‘Alliance’ growing bolder: I think that's alright

‘We want to play the final’: India captain Salima Tete eyes deep run at FIH Hockey Women's World Cup (Credit: Hockey India)

‘We want to play the final’: India captain Salima Tete eyes deep run at FIH Hockey Women's World Cup

3rd ODI: Series on the line as India, England eye Lord's triumph (Preview)

3rd ODI: Series on the line as India, England eye Lord's triumph (Preview)

Rakesh Bedi urges people to stop plastic pollution, says 'the sea keeps burping it back

Rakesh Bedi urges people to stop plastic pollution, says 'the sea keeps burping it back