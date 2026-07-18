SS Rajamouli shares first pics of fiery yet graceful Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini in 'Varanasi' on her birthday

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Ace Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli has unveiled the first look of global icon Priyanka Chopra from his upcoming magnum opus 'Varanasi', introducing her in and as her character, Mandakini from the movie.

Taking to his social media account on Saturday morning, Rajamouli shared two striking pictures of Priyanka, accompanied by the caption, "Grace when she smiles. Fire when she doesn't. Mandakini... @PriyankaChopra in #Varanasi."

The first still presents Priyanka in an intense avatar. Dressed in a black corset-style outfit with her hair tied in a high, tousled bun, she sports a fierce expression. Set against a warm, amber-lit backdrop, the image hints at the powerful side of Mandakini's character.

In contrast, the second photograph captures Priyanka in a carefree and happy mood. Wearing a white crop top paired with black cargo pants and a beige jacket draped over her shoulders, the actress is seen jumping mid-air with her arms spread wide.

The actress' smile reflects on the "grace" of her character which Rajamouli referred to in his caption.

For the uninitiated, 'Varanasi' marks Priyanka Chopra's first collaboration with S.S. Rajamouli and also stars Mahesh Babu in the lead.

The title of the film, was intially being referred to as 'GlobeTrotter', and was finally revealed at a larger than life event organised at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad in the presence of thousands of excited fans on November 13, last year.

Prithviraj plays the antagonist Kumbha, Priyanka Chopra plays Mandakini in the film and Mahesh Babu plays a character called Rudhra in Varanasi which is slated to release in April next year.

–IANS

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