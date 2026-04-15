SS Rajamouli, Prabhas delighted with 'Baahubali: The Eternal War' being picked for 'Work in Progress' segment of Annecy Film Fest

Hyderabad, April 15 (IANS) Ace director S S Rajamouli and pan Indian star Prabhas have both expressed happiness at the animation film, 'Baahubali: The Eternal War', having been picked for the Annecy Film Festival -2026 in France.

The film is to be showcased in the 'Work In Progress' segment of the festival which is to be held from June 21 to June 27 this year.

Taking to his Instagram page, Prabhas shared a brief clip from the animation film and wrote, "Extremely happy to share that 'Baahubali: The Eternal War' is heading to the Annecy Film Festival in France for a special “Work in Progress” showcase. It’s amazing to see the world of Baahubali being celebrated on such a massive global platform. Huge congratulations and best wishes to @shobuy_ garu, @_ishan_shukla and the entire team! Jai Maahishmathi! @annecyfestival #Baahubali."

The creator of the 'Baahubali' franchise, ace director S S Rajamouli, for his part, took to his social media timelines to share his delight at 'Baahubali: The Eternal War' being selected for the prestigious film festival.

He wrote, "I have always believed animation offers a canvas with no boundaries. It is a rare honor for Indian mainstream cinema that 'Baahubali: The Eternal War' has been selected for the Work in Progress lineup at Annecy 2026. @shobuy_ garu, @_ishan_shukla and the whole team is elated to showcase the vision on the world’s most prestigious animation stage. Looking forward! #BaahubaliTheEternalWar @annecyfestival #Baahubali."

The festival's organisers, while explaining about the festival's 'Work in Progress' category on their Instagram page, said the sessions in this category would provide one with a first-hand insight into the creative process, giving them a chance to follow the various production stages and to meet the teams to chat about their artistic approach.

The organisers on their Instagram page, said, "This year, 12 feature films, three series and one immersive project from 10 countries have been selected for this category."

--IANS

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