IAF's special C17 Globemaster delivers second tranche of India’s medical assistance to Uganda

Kampala, June 2 (IANS) A special C17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) arrived in Uganda on Tuesday with further medical assistance from New Delhi amid the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the continent.

“An Indian Air Force special C17 Globemaster Aircraft delivered today the 2nd tranche of India’s medical assistance at Entebbe International Airport, Uganda,” the High Commission of India in Kampala wrote on X.

India dispatched the second tranche of medical assistance to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), comprising protective gear, diagnostic and monitoring equipment, medicines, and nutritional supplements aimed at strengthening the continent’s response to the outbreak.

"India has dispatched the second tranche of medical assistance to Africa CDC, comprising protective gear, diagnostic and monitoring equipment, medicines, and supplements. Confident that this 43 tons consignment will further strengthen public health preparedness and bolster Ebola response capacities across Africa," External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar wrote on X earlier in the day.

On May 24, India dispatched the first tranche of urgent medical supplies and protective kits to the Africa CDC.

"India dispatched the first tranche of urgent medical supplies and protective kits to the Africa CDC today. Committed to support Africa in responding to the emerging Ebola public health emergency," EAM Jaishankar had posted on X.

On May 29, India had expressed readiness to continue assisting affected countries and the Africa CDC in dealing with the health emergency.

On May 31, the Africa CDC had welcomed emergency medical assistance provided by India to support efforts against the worsening Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), expressing gratitude for New Delhi’s support during the public health crisis.

WHO declared the ongoing Ebola situation in the region a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on May 17.

–IANS

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