Defence exports, energy diversification, millets can strengthen India's self-reliance: Experts

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for agricultural exports, diversification of energy sources and expansion of indigenous defence production can strengthen the country’s economic and strategic self-reliance amid growing global uncertainties, experts said reacting to his speech on the 80th Independence Day on Saturday.

Speaking to IANS, defence expert Brigadier Hemant Mahajan (Retd) said India’s growth in indigenous defence manufacturing and exports was providing the country with significant strategic advantages.

He said defence production had increased nearly five-fold compared with 2014, while exports to neighbouring friendly countries had risen nearly 50 times.

The rise in both domestic defence manufacturing and exports would strengthen India’s strategic capabilities and reduce dependence on external suppliers, Mahajan told IANS.

Meanwhile, Chartered Accountant Aditya Sesh -- a member of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare -- said the recent expansion of India’s free trade agreement (FTA) network could create greater opportunities for agricultural products, particularly millets.

He said millets, which require relatively less water, have a longer shelf life and offer nutritional benefits, have significant potential both for domestic consumption and exports.

“Millets can not only be consumed within India but can also be exported and used in various types of cereal bars that we today import,” Sesh told IANS.

He said rising acceptance of millets was reflected in prices, which have increased by around 15-25 per cent this year.

Sesh also highlighted Maharashtra’s potential in driving India’s agricultural growth, citing its diverse agro-climatic conditions and production of foodgrains, fruits and vegetables. He said greater use of geographical indication (GI) tags and the One District One Product initiative could help farmers secure better value for their produce.

On energy security, Sesh said India must develop multiple sources of energy to protect itself from global supply disruptions.

He backed the use of ethanol-blended fuel, including E20, and said India should simultaneously expand solar, wind, hydrogen and nuclear energy to build a diversified energy portfolio.

“Weaponisation of every article, every produce, every product is being done,” he said, stressing the need to prevent external disruptions from compromising India’s sovereignty and security.

--IANS

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