PM Modi's global vision for agriculture, pharma and yoga welcomed in Chhattisgarh

Kawardha (Chhattisgarh), Aug 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech has drawn positive reactions in Chhattisgarh, particularly his emphasis on taking Indian agricultural products to global markets and strengthening sectors such as pharmaceuticals, banking, legal services, Yoga and Ayurveda.

Traders and businessmen in Chhattisgarh are extremely hopeful that PM Modi's vision will lead to massive growth to agriculture, pharma and other sectors. They welcomed the speech of PM Modi on the occasion of Independence Day.

Agricultural trader Bhushan Singh Thakur welcomed the Prime Minister's vision of expanding the global reach of Indian farm products.

He said that Chhattisgarh's millets, traditional food products and GI-tagged products can find a strong market overseas if they are promoted with proper packaging and maintained quality standards.

Thakur said the Prime Minister's focus on expanding agricultural exports could provide a boost to trade and create new opportunities for farmers and businesses associated with the agriculture sector.

Reacting to PM Modi's call to take India's banking, legal services and pharmaceutical sectors to the top globally, pharma trader Mukesh Devangan said the focus on these sectors could lead to increased investments.

He also said that such moves can also lead to job creations and will help eradicating the problem of unemployment to a considerable extent.

Meanwhile, Yoga teacher Rohit Jaiswal welcomed the Prime Minister's description of Yoga and Ayurveda as India's soft power.

He said that Yoga and Ayurveda are extremely important and appreciated efforts to promote the country's traditional wellness systems globally.

Jaiswal said he fully supports the Prime Minister Modi's vision and congratulated him for highlighting Yoga and Ayurveda on the global platform.

According to analysts, the reactions from the traders of Chhattisgarh reflect the support for the Modi government's emphasis on expanding Indian agriculture and traditional products globally while strengthening key sectors such as pharmaceuticals and traditional wellness.

--IANS

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