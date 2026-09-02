Sriya Reddy tells Pawan Kalyan: May the kindness you quietly give to others always find its way back to you!

Hyderabad, Sep 2 (IANS) Actress and producer Sriya Reddy on Wednesday penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her 'They Call Him OG' co-star Pawan Kalyan, in which she highlighted his kind and empathetic nature and said, "May the kindness you quietly give to others always find its way back to you!"

Taking to her Instagram stories to write a lengthy birthday wish for Pawan Kalyan, Sriya said, "People will speak of many things when they speak of you. But what stays with me are the quieter things -- the way you listen, the way you remember, and most importantly, the way you turn someone’s words into action.”

Sriya then went on to recall instances of his kindness. She first disclosed how Pawan Kalyan listened to Deepika, captain of the Indian Women’s Blind Cricket team, speak about the road to her village and later acted on her concerns. She also told of an instance when an elderly woman had once asked him to return to her home. Remembering his promise years later, she said Pawan Kalyan went back.

Sriya recalled a third instance when she said, "When women who work with their hands needed something as simple as reading glasses, you made sure they had them."

“You listen. You remember. And then you act,” she wrote, describing these gestures as something that comes from genuine empathy rather than recognition or applause.

Reflecting on having witnessed this side of him personally, Sriya added that perhaps true compassion was not about grand gestures, but about “empathy in motion.”

She concluded her note by wishing Pawan Kalyan a great year and writing, “May the kindness you quietly give to others always find its way back to you. Wishing you a great year.”

It may be recalled that Sriya Reddy, who had played the pivotal role of Geetha in the Pawan Kalyan-starrer 'They call him OG', had at the time of the film's release penned a post showering praises on her co-actors in the blockbuster film, saying she "must have done something right in life !" to have worked with them.

Taking to her X timeline, Sriya Reddy had said, "Working with great actors … sorry wonderful human beings on the set #theycallhimog has made the experience even more sweeter and grateful !"

In particular, she had called Pawan Kalyan, a warm and endearing person who spreads his wings for everyone to come and take shelter under it!

--IANS

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