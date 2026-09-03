Sriya Reddy: Kalari has taught me to stay grounded!

Chennai, Sep 3 (IANS) Stating that learning the ancient martial art of Kalari was the best decision she had made, actress Sriya Reddy on Thursday said that the popular martial art had taught her to stay grounded.

.Taking to her Instagram page to post a video of her practising Kalari, the actress wrote, "What once felt like a battle with my own body and mind has slowly become my greatest source of strength. Through every fall, every challenge and every lesson, Kalari has taught me to stay grounded — in spirituality, discipline and in myself."

The actress and producer went on to say, "My mind feels stronger, my body feels stronger, and Kalaripayattu has become not just my fitness, but my way of being."

Sriya went on to end her note, saying, "Learning this ancient martial art of India has been one of the greatest blessings of my life — and the best decision I’ve ever made. Have to thank my teachers who worked relentlessly to get me where I am … still a long way to go ! Thank you Shwetha and Akshay !"

On the work front, Sriya Reddy will next be seen in director Puja Aparna Kolluru's eagerly awaited film, 'Mahakali', the highly anticipated next chapter in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). The film is slated to hit screens worldwide on January 8 next year.

It may be recalled that the makers of this film had only recently released its first glimpse video, titled '#Shukracharya’s War Cry'. The glimpse video sets the stage for a powerful battle between Dharma and Adharma, as the forces of the divine find themselves locked in a conflict far greater than a mere clash between good and evil.

Led by Shukracharya, the formidable guru of the Asuras, the battle hints at a larger war that could determine the fate of an entire world. With its ominous tone, powerful imagery of impending conflict, the glimpse signals that “the end begins,” setting the stage for the epic battle that will unfold in Mahakali.

Akshaye Khanna appeared in a fierce and unrecognisable avatar as Shukracharya in the video. Sriya Reddy too made a powerful appearance, adding another layer of intrigue to the unfolding story.

--IANS

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