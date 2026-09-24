September 24, 2026 5:37 PM हिंदी

Suhail Nayyar opens up on his physical transformation for ‘Udta Teer’

Suhail Nayyar opens up on his physical transformation for ‘Udta Teer’

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actor Suhail Nayyar, who is set to share screen with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the upcoming film ‘Udta Teer’, has spoken up on his transformation for his part in the film.

The film is helmed by Aakash Kaushik, and will showcase Suhail playing a spy with a complex, layered and intriguing character, The actor has undergone a significant physical transformation for the role, with a moustache and a physique audiences haven’t seen him sport before.

Talking about the experience, Suhail says, “‘Udta Teer’ gave me a chance to play a completely different, never-seen-before avatar. The character required a certain physicality, so I trained every day, changed my diet and worked towards gaining muscle for the part. The moustache added another layer to the transformation. I also worked quite a bit on the dialect because I wanted it to feel natural and rooted in the character”.

“Beyond the look and voice, there are a lot of layers and complexities to him, but he’s also a lot of fun. Aakash has made a really fresh spy comedy, and I’m very grateful to Guneet, Achin and Dharma Productions for trusting me with this role. Ayushmann is brilliant at what he does and just as lovely off screen. We had a great time working together”, he added.

The actor trained every day as part of his preparation and followed a protein-heavy diet to build the look and physicality of his character.

The film follows Bilal, a Pakistani intelligence operative who loses his memory after an explosion and wakes up believing he is an officer with India’s Counter-Terrorism Squad. The story builds its humour around mistaken identity, espionage and escalating chaos, combining action sequences with satire and fourth-wall-breaking comedy.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the film is scheduled for theatrical release on October 9, 2026.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Laxmi Ratan Shukla named Rest of India batting coach for Irani Cup clash with Jammu and Kashmir

Laxmi Ratan Shukla named Rest of India batting coach for Irani Cup clash with J&K

New Labour Codes to simplify compliance, enhance social security

New Labour Codes to simplify compliance, enhance social security

Asian Games: Pranati Nayak finishes sixth in women’s gymnastics vault final

Asian Games: Pranati Nayak finishes sixth in women’s gymnastics vault final

China stage stunning comeback to edge Indonesia for men’s 10m air pistol team gold in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Thursday in Nagoya on Thursday. Photo credit: Xinhua

Asian Games: China stage stunning comeback to edge Indonesia for men’s 10m air pistol team gold

Super League Kerala set for another blockbuster season as Kannur Warriors enter as defending champions

Super League Kerala set for another blockbuster season as Kannur Warriors enter as defending champions

'England should play to their strengths instead of copying Spain': Gordon

'England should play to their strengths instead of copying Spain': Gordon

India expands digital payments footprint in UAE with regulatory nod

India expands digital payments footprint in UAE with regulatory nod

Yami Gautam celebrates family legacy of handloom craftsmanship in black Maheshwari saree

Yami Gautam celebrates family legacy of handloom craftsmanship in black Maheshwari saree

Odisha T20 League: Ganguly's number 99 jersey inspired my journey, but bowling is my calling, says Mohanty

Odisha T20 League: Ganguly's number 99 jersey inspired my journey, but bowling is my calling, says Mohanty

Shiv Kapur holds three-shot lead as Delhi, Goa share top spot in Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Invitational at Ras Al Khaimah (UAE) on Thursday. Photo credit: IGPL

Shiv Kapur holds three-shot lead as Delhi, Goa share top spot in IGPL