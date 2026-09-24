Divya Dutta enjoys late-night food at Indore’s Sarafa Bazaar, says ‘chup chup ke khaane ka mazza hi aur hai’

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Veteran actress Divya Dutta enjoyed a late-night food outing at Indore’s popular Sarafa Bazaar and shared a glimpse of her experience on social media.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video from her visit and praised the unique concept of the night food market.“Absolutely loved the Sarafa Bazaar in Indore!! What a fab concept of late night food market!! Aur chup chup ke khaane ka mazzaaa hi aur hai..and my partner in crime @thesoulsanctuary55,” she wrote.

The actress appeared to be enjoying the local food and the lively atmosphere of the market during her visit. She also gave a shout-out to her “partner in crime” while sharing the moments with her followers. Sarafa Bazaar is known for transforming into a bustling food market at night, offering a variety of local snacks and delicacies.

Divya Dutta often gives a glimpse into her personal life through social media. Recently, the actress celebrated her close bond with veteran actress Shabana Azmi by sharing a heartfelt birthday tribute.

The ‘Veer-Zaara’ actress posted a warm video along with a special note praising Shabana for her lively spirit, love for life and passion for acting. Describing her as “a class apart” and “a legend,” Divya also expressed how grateful she feels to know, love and celebrate the veteran actress.

Divya wrote, “Zindagi ka sabse bright rang ho aap....the zest for life...eagerness as an actor..and the laughter that celebrates lifes each moment!!!,you my dearest @azmishabana18 are a class apart!a legend, we are fortunate to know, love and celebrate you!! Happy bday @shabana di!! Love you sooo much!that arm around me, is the most precious!!.”

On the work front, Divya Dutta was last seen in the historical drama ‘Chhaava’, which chronicled the life of Sambhaji, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film featured Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles and was adapted from Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel ‘Chhava’.

In the digital space, Divya recently appeared in the series ‘Mayasabha: Rise of the Titans’. The show featured Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao in the lead roles.

--IANS

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