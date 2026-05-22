May 22, 2026 2:25 PM हिंदी

India, Cyprus elevate ties to strategic partnership, says PM Modi

India, Cyprus elevate ties to strategic partnership, says PM Modi

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that ties between India and Cyprus have been elevated to a strategic partnership. He said that Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides' visit to India marks the "next milestone" in the shared journey of the two nations.

While addressing a joint press meet with President Christodoulides following their talks at Hyderabad House on Friday, PM Modi said, "Cyprus is one of India’s top 10 investors. In the last decade, investments from Cyprus in India have nearly doubled. Trust between the two countries has grown. The India-EU FTA has opened up new opportunities. Leveraging this, we aim to double this investment once again over the next five years, and to realise this commitment, today we are elevating our trusted partnership to the level of a strategic partnership."

PM Modi extended a warm welcome to President Christodoulides and his delegation to India.

While recalling his visit to Cyprus in 2025, PM Modi said, "I am delighted to welcome the President of Cyprus and his delegation to India. Mr President, last year you welcomed us in Cyprus with exceptional warmth. In a gesture of respect for India, you honoured me with Cyprus's highest civilian award. Throughout the visit, we deeply felt your warmth, your affection, and your special connection with India. Your visit to India today marks the next milestone in our shared journey."

Hailing the ties between the two nations, PM Modi termed the friendship between India and Cyprus "strong and futuristic". He expressed India's commitment to respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations.

"The friendship between India and Cyprus is both strong and futuristic. Shared faith in values like democracy and the rule of law forms the foundation of our partnership. We respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries. India is fully committed to these principles and will continue to remain so," he said.

PM Modi also expressed India's commitment to supporting efforts aimed at ending conflict in West Asia and Ukraine.

He said, "Today, we also discussed global issues. Whether in Ukraine or West Asia, we remain committed to supporting efforts aimed at achieving an early end to the conflict and establishing peace. We also agree that urgent and significant reforms of global institutions are necessary to address increasing global challenges."

--IANS

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