Apoorva Mukhija reacts to allegation that she gave donation to get in NYU

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, aka Rebel Kid, who recently moved to New York to study, reacted to speculations that she got into NYU after giving donations.

In her latest YouTube clip, Apoorva shared that she has always been a good student. She added that her years of experience working with various brands also helped her secure a seat in the university of her choice.

Responding to the speculations, the Rebel kid said, “Are you all mad? Firstly, I don't have so much money to donate, and the fees here are so much that it feels like donation."

"From a B-school point of view, I have been exceptional in all my academics. I have crazy work experience. I have worked with all of the top brands in the country. I have done reality TV; I have acted. I have grown my Instagram and my YouTube to 4.8 Million to 1.8 Million subscribers. It is literally a business that I have been running for the last five years. I have employees who work under me. I have a team that works with me. My interview skills are top-notch; if you ever interview me for any job, I will get it because I know how to talk! The one thing that I know how to do is talk! So no, I am not here after giving donations," she further explained.

She shared that she always wanted to study abroad and it had been a lifelong dream for her.

Apoorva said that while people advised her against moving away from India at the peak of her career, calling her decision to shift to New York a 'career suicide,' she had been mentally disturbed after the Latent controversy.

Refreshing your memory, in February 2025, content creator and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia faced massive backlash after his remarks about parents and sex on Samay Raina's 'India’s Got Latent'. Apoorva was also part of the panel. Multiple FIRs were filed against her, along with rape and death threats.

--IANS

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