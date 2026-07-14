Sports Ministry asks Hockey India to act against Asunta Lakra's allegations of harassment and intimidation

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has asked the Hockey India management to probe the allegations made by former India women's team captain Asunta Lakra, who has accused a coach in Jharkhand of sexually harassing young female players and also alleged the federation secretary of intimidation.

The Ministry has conveyed its request through Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey to take cognisance of the email sent by the former India captain and place it before the federation's Internal Complaints Committee.

“It is requested that the issues raised in Ms. Asunta Lakra’s email may be placed before the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) constituted by Hockey India under the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, for its consideration and appropriate action, and the outcome of the same may be shared with this Ministry,” the communication reads.

It appears the ministry has thrown the ball into the Hockey India court because Asunta Lakra had urged the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to constitute an independent enquiry against Jharkhand coach Sudhir Golla. She had also sought an enquiry into allegations of intimidation and retaliation against complainants and whistleblowers, which administrators enabled, protected, or shielded individuals facing complaints, and whether existing safeguard mechanisms functioned effectively.

Asunta Lakra has alleged that the state association ignored complaints of sexual harassment against a coach and instead threatened those who raised concerns about the welfare of women players. The former India star also claimed that players were too afraid to come forward despite the alleged misconduct continuing for a prolonged period.

Lakra identified the coach as Sudhir Gola. She said he had been appointed to oversee the Jharkhand training centre and had managed the team for the past one to two years. She and her husband worked alongside him during that time.

"The person facing these allegations is Sudhir Gola, who is from Telangana. The government appointed him to oversee the training centre in Jharkhand, and he has handled the team for the past one to two years. My husband and I were also working with him. Earlier, several people raised concerns about him, but we did not believe them. There were disputes about his behaviour, and we defended him because we had no idea what was happening behind the scenes," Lakra told IANS.

Lakra said the truth started to come out only after an internal inquiry. Some players found the courage to speak up, while others stayed silent out of fear.

"When the internal committee began questioning the players, some spoke while others stayed quiet. Many players had faced inappropriate behaviour but were not ready to come forward. Once one or two players found the courage to speak, it became clear that the allegations were true."

Separately, Lakra has accused Hockey India secretary general Bholanath Singh of threatening and intimidating her after she raised concerns about the harassment of women players.

In written complaints sent to the Jharkhand Sports Minister, the Chief Minister, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Indian Olympic Association president P. T. Usha, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, and other authorities, Lakra alleged that those accused of misconduct were being protected while those highlighting the issue faced pressure to stay silent.

However, Bholanath Singh has denied the allegations, calling them baseless and part of a conspiracy.

--IANS

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