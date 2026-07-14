Ahmedabad Airport becomes India's third to secure ACI Level-5 customer experience accreditation

Ahmedabad, July 14 (IANS) Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport has become the third airport in India to receive the Airports Council International (ACI) Level-5 Airport Customer Experience Accreditation, marking the highest level of recognition under the global body's customer experience programme.

The accreditation, awarded on Tuesday, upgrades the airport from Level 4 status, which it received in June last year.

The Level 5 certification recognises airports that demonstrate a mature, organisation-wide approach to customer experience through strategy, governance, service design, innovation, stakeholder collaboration and continuous improvement.

SVPI Airport, operated by Ahmedabad International Airport Limited under Adani Airport Holdings Limited, said: "The recognition followed a series of improvements introduced over the past year to enhance the passenger journey and strengthen customer engagement."

Among the initiatives cited were expanded digital and self-service lounge access, real-time passenger feedback systems and smart dining services.

The airport also launched a 24-hour AI-powered call centre for passenger enquiries and complaints, while expanding digital services through the Adani One app, AI-assisted passenger support, biometric immigration kiosks and other smart airport technologies.

Digital payment options, smart feedback systems and connectivity solutions were also strengthened. Infrastructure upgrades included the refurbishment of domestic lounges, additional seating, improved wayfinding, accessibility enhancements and upgraded terminal amenities.

The number of Terminal 2 entry lanes was increased from five to 11 to improve handling capacity during peak hours, while exit lanes were expanded from five to 10. Facilities for senior citizens, persons with reduced mobility and families were also enhanced.

The airport introduced cultural and festive programmes designed to showcase Gujarat's heritage and improve passenger engagement, while continuing employee wellness, training and stakeholder collaboration initiatives aimed at delivering a seamless end-to-end travel experience.

Commercial facilities were also expanded with the opening of Maison Twenty Seven by Bastian, a 56,000 sq ft restaurant that the airport says is among the largest in Gujarat, alongside new food courts, gourmet dining outlets and additional retail offerings featuring both local and international brands.

"This Level 5 accreditation is a testament to SVPI Airport's commitment to putting passengers at the heart of every decision and the continuous pursuit of excellence in service delivery," officials said.

They added, "The airport continues to serve as a benchmark in India's aviation sector, consistently innovating to ensure a world-class travel experience. SVPI Airport is proud to serve the people of Ahmedabad and contribute to the city's growing reputation as a modern, globally connected destination."

The ACI Airport Customer Experience Accreditation programme evaluates airports on how customer experience principles are embedded across their operations, including leadership, organisational culture, measurement systems, innovation and collaboration with the wider airport community.

Level 5 is the programme's highest accreditation, recognising airports that have fully integrated customer experience into every aspect of their operations.

--IANS

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