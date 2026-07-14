‘Proud moment for Kashmir': Artisan on PM Modi's papier-mache gift to Indonesian President

Srinagar, July 14 (IANS) Kashmiri papier-mache artisan Basharat Hussain has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture of gifting a traditional Kashmiri papier-mache bowl to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. He called it a proud moment for the Valley's centuries-old handicraft tradition and a significant recognition of its artistic heritage on the global stage.

Speaking to IANS, Hussain said the Prime Minister's gesture reflects recognition of the skill and dedication of Kashmiri artisans and has brought international attention to one of the region's most celebrated crafts.

He said that the presentation of the handcrafted bowl on a global diplomatic platform showcased Kashmir's rich artistic heritage and sent out a positive message about the value of traditional handicrafts. According to Hussain, such recognition has the potential to increase global interest in Kashmiri papier-mache products and create new opportunities for local artisans who have been striving to preserve the craft despite various challenges.

Hussain expressed hope that the international exposure would boost demand for authentic Kashmiri papier-mache, benefiting craftsmen and encouraging younger generations to continue the centuries-old art form.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Basharat Hussain said choosing a Kashmiri papier-mache bowl as a gift for the Indonesian President was a matter of pride. He praised the Prime Minister's efforts to promote traditional handicrafts from rural India on the global stage.

During his visit to Indonesia, Prime Minister Modi presented a selection of Indian gifts, including a traditional Kashmiri papier-mache bowl, to President Prabowo Subianto. The handcrafted bowl featured intricate floral and bird motifs. These were created with the help of the traditional Naqashi technique.

The traditional Kashmiri papier-mache bowl is a fine example of the Valley's renowned handicraft heritage. It is handmade from processed paper pulp. Moreover, it is adorned with hand-painted floral designs, birds, ornamental patterns and delicate gold detailing before being finished with a glossy lacquer that enhances both its appearance and durability.

--IANS

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