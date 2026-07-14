July 14, 2026 10:30 PM हिंदी

‘Proud moment for Kashmir': Artisan on PM Modi's papier-mache gift to Indonesian President

‘Proud moment for Kashmir': Artisan on PM Modi's papier-mache gift to Indonesian President

Srinagar, July 14 (IANS) Kashmiri papier-mache artisan Basharat Hussain has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture of gifting a traditional Kashmiri papier-mache bowl to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. He called it a proud moment for the Valley's centuries-old handicraft tradition and a significant recognition of its artistic heritage on the global stage.

Speaking to IANS, Hussain said the Prime Minister's gesture reflects recognition of the skill and dedication of Kashmiri artisans and has brought international attention to one of the region's most celebrated crafts.

He said that the presentation of the handcrafted bowl on a global diplomatic platform showcased Kashmir's rich artistic heritage and sent out a positive message about the value of traditional handicrafts. According to Hussain, such recognition has the potential to increase global interest in Kashmiri papier-mache products and create new opportunities for local artisans who have been striving to preserve the craft despite various challenges.

Hussain expressed hope that the international exposure would boost demand for authentic Kashmiri papier-mache, benefiting craftsmen and encouraging younger generations to continue the centuries-old art form.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Basharat Hussain said choosing a Kashmiri papier-mache bowl as a gift for the Indonesian President was a matter of pride. He praised the Prime Minister's efforts to promote traditional handicrafts from rural India on the global stage.

During his visit to Indonesia, Prime Minister Modi presented a selection of Indian gifts, including a traditional Kashmiri papier-mache bowl, to President Prabowo Subianto. The handcrafted bowl featured intricate floral and bird motifs. These were created with the help of the traditional Naqashi technique.

The traditional Kashmiri papier-mache bowl is a fine example of the Valley's renowned handicraft heritage. It is handmade from processed paper pulp. Moreover, it is adorned with hand-painted floral designs, birds, ornamental patterns and delicate gold detailing before being finished with a glossy lacquer that enhances both its appearance and durability.

--IANS

brt/uk

LATEST NEWS

MS Dhoni draws huge cheers as India great watches first ODI at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

MS Dhoni draws huge cheers as India great watches first ODI at Edgbaston

Kriti Sanon enjoys England and India’s match with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia at Edgbaston Stadium

Kriti Sanon enjoys England and India’s match with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia at Edgbaston Stadium

Failed experiments show Rice's importance to England's World Cup hopes

FIFA WC: Failed experiments show Rice's importance to England's World Cup hopes

‘Proud moment for Kashmir': Artisan on PM Modi's papier-mache gift to Indonesian President

‘Proud moment for Kashmir': Artisan on PM Modi's papier-mache gift to Indonesian President

Sports Ministry asks Hockey India to act against allegations of harassment and intimidation made by Asunta Lakra against a coach and senior HI official. Photo credit: IANS

Sports Ministry asks Hockey India to act against Asunta Lakra's allegations of harassment and intimidation

Rights body warns of monsoon risks endangering lives of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Rights body warns of monsoon risks endangering lives of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Agra artisans thank PM Modi for bringing global recognition to 'Pietra Dura' craftmanship

Agra artisans thank PM Modi for bringing global recognition to 'Pietra Dura' craftmanship

Baloch group calls for global intervention after Pak Army lay siege to Gwadar tehsil (File image)

Baloch group calls for global intervention after Pak Army lay siege to Gwadar tehsil

Jonathan Trott appointed Ireland consultant ahead of Afghanistan ODI series

Jonathan Trott appointed Ireland consultant ahead of Afghanistan ODI series

India-UK FTA kicks in on Wednesday, bilateral trade to get booster shot

India-UK FTA kicks in on Wednesday, bilateral trade to get booster shot