IPL 2026: The biggest positive for Archer this season is his fitness, says Irfan Pathan

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Former India left-arm fast bowler Irfan Pathan said the biggest positive for Jofra Archer this season has been his fitness, noting the Rajasthan Royals pacer’s ability to play consistently and deliver hostile spells without breaking down has been instrumental in the side’s run to Qualifier 2 in IPL 2026.

After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit a stunning 97, Archer then delivered a fiery new‑ball spell by claiming three wickets to derail Sunrisers Hyderabad’s chase. Archer’s hostile lengths and accuracy ensured SRH were bowled out for 196, sealing RR’s passage to Qualifier 2, where they will meet Gujarat Titans in New Chandigarh on Friday.

So far Archer has 24 wickets from 15 games in IPL 2026 and is the third leading wicket-taker in the competition. "The biggest positive for Jofra Archer this season is his fitness. He has played almost every match without breaking down, which has been his main issue in the past. This year, his pace is back up, and his line has been excellent.

“His over to Ishan Kishan went for a few runs, but he kept bowling hard lengths close to the stumps. Eventually, he got his wicket. He also hit the stumps consistently, especially against Travis Head. Archer targeted Head and delivered a magical ball to dismiss him, perfect line. On the New Chandigarh pitch, most of his deliveries were back of a length.

“He didn't try to bowl too full - he was in good rhythm, and that is why he picked up three crucial wickets. If those early wickets hadn't fallen, Sunrisers Hyderabad would have gotten much closer. Without Jofra Archer's early breakthroughs, the match could have been very different," said Pathan on Star Sports.

Though GT suffered a 92-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1, former India opener Aakash Chopra said the Shubman Gill-led side’s bowling approach could unsettle RR. “Gujarat Titans should have a clear plan heading into the second qualifier: bat first and put 200‑plus runs on the board. They may not have the most glamorous or star‑studded lineup, but they are a very disciplined unit.

“Every player knows their role, and they execute it without panic. They don't rely on one or two match‑winners. Instead, they win as a team, through smart bowling changes, tight fielding, and calculated batting.

“That kind of discipline can be very hard to break. So, there is a real possibility that this Rajasthan Royals juggernaut can be stopped by GT. If any team can do it, it's one that doesn't get overwhelmed by big names and sticks to the basics,” he added.

--IANS

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