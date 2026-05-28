Kabir Duhan Singh: Malayalam cinema has mastered the art of delivering high-quality films

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Actor Kabir Duhan Singh, who plays a pivotal role in director Paul George's action entertainer 'Kattalan', has now opined that Malayalam cinema had mastered the art of delivering high quality films.

Singh, who attended a special premiere of Kattalan in Mumbai recently along with a number of co-actors including Parth Tiwari, Harishankar Narayanan, and Raj Tirandasu, shared insights about the film.

Speaking about the scale of the film, the action, and the effort that went into making it, Kabir Duhan Singh said, “Malayalam cinema has mastered the art of delivering high-quality films on limited budgets, and 'Kattalan' is a great example of that. We truly gave our blood and sweat to this film, and I believe that effort is visible on screen. Whether it’s my performance, Parth’s, or Antony’s, this film stands apart in all our careers. We all got injured while shooting the action sequences, but when you put that level of commitment into a project, you hope audiences appreciate it. Thankfully, that appreciation has come.”

Directed by debutant Paul George and headlined by Angamaly Diaries star Antony Varghese Pepe, Kattalan promises a high-octane cinematic experience while also expanding the larger Marco universe.

Opening up about how Kattalan differs from Kill and what the experience taught him, actor Parth Tiwari shared, “Kill was raw, rustic, and fast-paced, with long action sequences shot without cuts, while Kattalan is much more style-oriented. The characters are emotionally very different as well, and working on this film taught me new things that are already helping me in my upcoming projects.”

Talking about the film’s USP and his experience performing in Malayalam, Harishankar Narayanan said, “The USP is the elephants, and we’re waiting for audiences to watch the film and tell us what they think. My character comes from Madurai, so there wasn’t much Malayalam for me to speak. Once we understood the dialogues, the focus was on delivering the right emotions.”

Discussing the film’s appeal and working with Malayalam dialogues, Raj Tirandasu, who played one of the villains in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' said, “It’s all about action. Audiences today want a good film, irrespective of whether it’s Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, or Hindi. If the content is good, people will come to theatres. Tamil and Malayalam are quite similar, so we were given the dialogues along with their meanings, practised them thoroughly, and came to the set fully prepared.”

Also, the makers of the film have asked audiences to remain seated after the film ends. The advisory points to three post-credit scenes and sharpens interest in the thriller's final reveal.

The cast includes Tamil actor Dushara Vijayan, who is making her Malayalam debut with the film. Others in the cast are Sunil, Jagadish, Siddique, Anson Paul, Baby Jean, Hipster, Hanan Shaah.

Produced by Shareef Muhammed under the banner of Cubes Entertainments, the makers of Marco, Kattalan features music by B Ajaneesh Loknath and Ravi Basrur, cinematography by Renadive, editing by Shameer Muhammed, and action choreography by internationally acclaimed stunt director Kecha Khamphakdee. Directed by Paul George, the action thriller is set to release in theatres on May 28.

--IANS

mkr/