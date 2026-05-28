EAM Jaishankar meets counterparts from EU countries in Cyprus

Nicosia, May 28 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met his counterparts from Estonia, France, Romania, Slovakia, Poland and Netherlands on the sidelines of the Informal Meeting of the European Union (EU) Foreign Ministers in Cyprus on Thursday.

"A quick catch up with DPM and FM Radoslaw Sikorski, FM of Romania Toiu Oana and FM Tom Berendsen of Netherlands in Cyprus today," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after his meetings.

He also met his Slovakian counterpart Juraj Blanar on the sidelines of the meeting.

"Always nice to meet FM Jean-Noel Barrot of France, this time in Cyprus," stated EAM Jaishankar after meeting his French counterpart.

EAM Jaishankar also met his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna and European Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Suica on the sidelines of the meeting.

Earlier, the External Affairs Minister participated in the Informal Meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed opportunities, practical collaborations and shared interests in the emerging multipolar order.

"Great to be in Limassol to join the informal Gymnich meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers. Our partnership with EU and the region continues to deepen across a wide range of domains. Discussed opportunities, practical collaborations and our shared interests in the emerging multipolar order," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar was invited to attend the EU's Informal Meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers (Gymnich) in Cyprus' Limassol on May 27-28.

On the sidelines of the meeting, he held a meeting with his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares, with discussions held on trade, technology, defence and people-to-people ties.

"A pleasure to meet FM Jose Manuel Albares of Spain on sidelines of Cyprus Gymnich meeting today. Discussed further steps for our trade, technology, defence and P2P ties. Appreciate his views on ongoing global and regional developments," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar also met his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, with both ministers discussing the Ukraine conflict and exploring ways to deepen bilateral cooperation.

"A useful meeting with FM Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine. Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict. Also discussed our bilateral cooperation," he posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, where the two sides exchanged views on the regional development in West Asia.

Sharing the details of the interaction on X, EAM Jaishankar stated: “A good meeting with FM HH Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. Appreciate his assessments and insights on the evolving situation in West Asia/Middle East.”

He also met EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas and discussed India-EU cooperation and the geopolitical situation in West Asia.

--IANS

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