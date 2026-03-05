Just another game in many ways but carries different weight as its T20 WC knockout: Banton

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Tom Banton was brought into the England T20 side soon after Harry Brook took over as captain. He was one of the two close friends that the captain had shown faith in -- Liam Dawson being the other.

One year later, Banton has become an integral part of the England T20 set-up and is now representing his country against India in the semifinals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. which he described as the "biggest game he has been part of in his career so far".

Banton has had modest returns in the T20 World Cup, with an unbeaten 63 against Scotland being his highest score so far. He also had scores of 30 against Italy and 33 against New Zealand in the Super 8 stage. Though he had scored a fifty against Sri Lanka in the series preceding the World Cup, Banton got out early against Test-playing teams Pakistan (2), Sri Lanka (6), and the West Indies (2).

"I have not played as many games as I would have liked, but I believe each match has brought a fresh opportunity," Banton said in a conversation with the official broadcaster ahead of the semifinal clash with India at the Wankhede.

Banton wanted someone to come up with a big performance for them and hoped that it would be him. Banton, however, says it has been "a fantastic tournament" for the team and that reaching this stage feels amazing. Though Banton called the semifinal clash against India "just another game in many ways", he also acknowledged that the match carries "a different weight because it is a World Cup knockout match".

Banton talked about his experience of facing Varun Chakravarthy in the nets during his IPL stint, noting that Chakravarthy has done well in the last three to four years and is currently ranked the number one T20 bowler.

The top-order batter is likely to face India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the semifinal but said his approach will remain the same. He will rely on his instincts and will try to put Bumrah under pressure early and hopes that will work in his favour.

Banton expressed hope that England are peaking at the right time in the tournament and admitted that this issue has been discussed a lot within the team but stressed that winning remains the most important thing.

Banton said that if England plays the 'perfect game' on Thursday and again on Sunday, they could win the title and have happy days ahead. He also said that the close contests that England played earlier in the tournament will hold them in good stead, and such experiences are huge for the team.

--IANS

bsk/bc