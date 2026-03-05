Ticket prices soar over 100 pc on US-India routes after Middle East airspace closures disrupt flights

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Airfares on several major routes between North America and India have surged sharply after the closure of key airspace corridors disrupted long-haul flight operations, forcing airlines to reroute flights and reduce capacity.

The disruption follows the escalation of conflict across parts of the Middle East, a region that normally acts as one of the world’s busiest aviation corridors.

Several airlines have suspended operations, grounded aircraft, and cancelled routes, significantly affecting global flight networks.

The Middle East traditionally connects major continents including the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, making it a crucial hub for both passenger and cargo movement.

However, flight tracking platforms such as Flightradar24 now show a striking change in the region’s skies, with large areas that were once filled with aircraft appearing unusually empty.

As airlines reroute flights to avoid restricted airspace, ticket prices on key routes linking cities in North America and India have jumped sharply.

Data from Google Flights shows steep increases in fares for routes connecting cities such as New York, Chicago and Newark with Mumbai and New Delhi.

One of the biggest fare hikes has been seen on the New York–New Delhi route. Spot airfares from New York City’s JFK airport to New Delhi are currently ranging between about Rs 1.34 lakh and Rs 2.25 lakh.

Under normal circumstances, last-minute tickets on this route typically cost between Rs 45,000 and Rs 1 lakh, indicating a surge of more than 100 per cent.

Ticket prices have also risen sharply on flights between Newark and Mumbai. According to Google Flights data, spot fares now range between Rs 1.08 lakh and Rs 2.9 lakh, compared with the usual last-minute prices of around Rs 40,000 to Rs 70,000.

Flights originating from Chicago have seen some of the steepest increases. Spot fares for flights between Chicago and Mumbai have risen by more than 150 per cent, with current ticket prices ranging between Rs 1.9 lakh and Rs 2.8 lakh. Normally, tickets on this route cost between Rs 45,000 and Rs 75,000.

Meanwhile, fares for flights between Chicago and New Delhi have climbed to between Rs 1.37 lakh and Rs 1.83 lakh, compared with the usual range of Rs 45,000 to Rs 70,000 -- reflecting another increase of over 100 per cent.

--IANS

pk