Force Motors receives query from SEBI over past financial disclosure, stock movement

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Force Motors Limited on Thursday said it has received a communication from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) seeking detailed information related to a past financial announcement and the company’s stock price movement during February 2024.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the market regulator sent an email on February 4, 2026, asking for details regarding its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024.

These results were originally announced on October 29, 2024. SEBI has specifically sought the chronology of events related to the announcement of the earnings results.

The regulator has also asked the company to provide details about insiders, the manager information system (MIS), designated persons and an extract from its structured digital database.

The Pune-headquartered automaker said that it has not identified any irregularities or non-compliance in connection with the issues raised by the regulator.

The company also stated that it does not expect any material impact on its financial operations due to the query.

Meanwhile, the company’s shares witnessed volatility after the disclosure. The stock initially came under pressure and slipped more than 6 per cent during the session before recovering later in the day.

The shares of Force Motors eventually closed at Rs 21,773.5, rising by Rs 307 or 1.43 per cent. However, the stock has seen significant fluctuations in recent weeks.

Over the past week, the shares have fallen by Rs 3,658, or 14.38 per cent, while in the last two weeks they declined by Rs 2,350.55, or 9.74 per cent.

On a monthly basis, however, the stock has gained Rs 699, or 3.32 per cent. So far this year, the shares have risen by Rs 913.55, or 4.38 per cent.

Over the last three months, the stock has climbed Rs 4,597.15, or 26.76 per cent, while in the past six months it has gained Rs 4,056.55, or 22.9 per cent.

On a longer-term basis, the stock has delivered strong returns to investors. In the last one year, the shares have surged by Rs 14,341.25, or 192.96 per cent. Over the past two years, they have risen by Rs 15,341.35, or 238.51 per cent.

In the last three years, the stock has recorded a sharp jump of Rs 20,519.85, or 1,636.81 per cent.

--IANS

pk