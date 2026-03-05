March 05, 2026 8:18 PM हिंदी

Adah Sharma opens up about not being part of ‘The Kerala Story 2’

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Bollywood actress Adah Sharma, who is known for her work in ‘The Kerala Story’, has shared why she isn’t a part of the sequel.

Her performance in the first part of the franchise struck a strong chord with audiences in the first installment. So when the sequel was announced and her name wasn’t mentioned, many fans were taken aback and began wondering why the actress wouldn’t be returning for the next chapter.

The actress who has stayed silent from the announcement to a week after the sequel’s release has now broken her silence.

She said, “I enjoy speaking about a film I am part of. When I'm not a part of a film, I feel speaking about it just to be in the news isn't right. Whether I was offered the sequel or not is something that should remain between the makers and the actor and not really be discussed publicly. The first part was about ISIS camps in Afghanistan and showed step by step how an innocent girl ends up becoming a terrorist. Part 2 is a completely different story”.

When asked about fans missing her and the box office comparisons between the two films, she said, “My audience loves me a lot. They want to see me in every movie. They accept me in every role right from my debut with ‘1920’ where I was so scary to ‘The Kerala Story’ where I'm sweet to Sunflower where I'm wicked”.

The actress will next be seen in a biopic and an action film and a horror film. She shares a glimpse of getting ready for the horror film in prosthetics which has already got all her fans excited.

--IANS

aa/

