Nepal, Qatar PMs hold talks on safety of Nepali workers amid Iran conflict

Kathmandu, March 5 (IANS) Nepal's interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Thursday held a telephone conversation with her Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani regarding the ongoing US–Iran conflict affecting the Gulf region and the safety of Nepali nationals residing in Qatar.

Around 357,913 Nepali nationals, mostly migrant workers, are currently residing in Qatar, which hosts the third-largest number of Nepalis abroad after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal.

More than 1.7 million Nepali nationals are living in 12 countries across the region, including Qatar, and their safety remains a concern as retaliatory strikes by Iran, in response to joint attacks by the United States and Israel, have reportedly hit several civilian facilities in the Gulf countries.

The Nepal Prime Minister’s Secretariat said in a press statement that during the telephone call, Karki thanked the Qatari government for ensuring the safety and protection of Nepali citizens living and working in the Gulf nation.

“I am very pleased to hear that they are safe and well taken care of,” Karki said, as the region faces escalating tensions. Qatar has also been facing a barrage of drone and missile attacks from Iran, particularly targetting US assets in the small Gulf nation. Qatar hosts the largest US military base in the region.

The Nepali government has already confirmed that a Nepali youth, Diwas Shrestha from the western district of Gorkha, was killed during a drone interception operation at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Prime Minister Karki said Kathmandu was closely monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia and stressed the need for all parties to exercise restraint, avoid further escalation of tensions, and ensure the safety of civilians.

She also emphasised that all countries must respect and adhere to the United Nations Charter, international law, the Geneva Conventions, and humanitarian law. “War can never be an alternative to peace, and lasting peace can only be achieved through dialogue and diplomacy,” she added.

During the conversation, Karki also expressed solidarity with Qatar over the current situation and voiced concern over attacks on Qatari sovereign territory, particularly in non-military areas.

Both leaders also discussed strengthening bilateral relations. Karki expressed confidence that ties between Nepal and Qatar would deepen further through high-level visits, expanded economic and cultural cooperation, and stronger people-to-people relations.

In response, Al-Thani, who also serves as Qatar’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, praised the friendly relations between the two countries, according to the Nepali Prime Minister’s Secretariat.

The Qatari Prime Minister also acknowledged the contributions made by Nepali nationals in Qatar and assured that the Qatari government would provide them security and protection equal to that of Qatari citizens under the current circumstances.

Describing the present situation in the region as unfortunate, Al-Thani said Qatar’s actions are aimed only at safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity and at self-defence. He added that Qatar has always been a champion of peace and opposes such activities.

He also thanked Nepal for its friendship and solidarity during this difficult period and expressed hope that the current situation would soon come to an end, allowing the two countries to further strengthen and expand their relations.

