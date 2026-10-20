October 20, 2026 4:59 PM हिंदी

Powerful message on Sanatan culture, national unity, social harmony: Amit Shah on RSS chief's address

Powerful message on Sanatan culture, national unity, social harmony: Amit Shah on RSS chief's address

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday highlighted Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s address at the concluding ceremony of the organisation’s centenary year in Nagpur, sharing a video of the speech and urging people to listen to his message on national unity, social harmony and Sanatan culture.

In a post on X (in Hindi), HM Shah said the RSS chief had delivered a powerful message on preserving India’s cultural heritage and strengthening unity across society.

“At the concluding ceremony of the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh held in Nagpur, the revered Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat Ji delivered a powerful message on Sanatan culture, national unity, and social harmony. He urged the nation to remain vigilant against forces seeking to divide the country and spread anarchy in society, and called for the creation of a united, organised, and empowered society,” HM Shah wrote.

Sharing the video of Bhagwat’s address, the Union Home Minister further urged people to listen to the RSS chief’s message, describing it as being dedicated to the country’s unity, integrity and future.

“This inspiring speech by the revered Mohan Bhagwat Ji, dedicated to the unity, integrity, and glorious future of the nation, must be heard,” HM Shah said.

The RSS chief addressed the organisation’s annual Vijayadashami rally in Nagpur on its Foundation Day, speaking about the challenges facing India, social cohesion and the need to preserve constitutional and cultural values.

Bhagwat said India was facing challenges from forces that opposed established institutions, cultural values and social order. Referring to developments in France, Albania, Bangladesh and Nepal, he said events in these countries reflected broader challenges confronting societies.

The RSS chief noted that India, as a vast and developing nation, continued to face several challenges. However, he stressed that the conduct of protesters, law enforcement authorities and political leaders should not lead to hatred, bitterness or divisions within society.

“Whether it is protesting groups, authorities enforcing law and order, or political leaders, no actions should create conflict, hatred, bitterness or division within our united society. No matter how strong emotions run, our actions must stay within the boundaries of the Constitution, the law and civil decorum,” Bhagwat said.

--IANS

rs/dpb

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