SpiceJet's net loss widens to Rs 621 crore in Q2 FY26, revenue slips 13 pc

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday reported a wider consolidated net loss of Rs 621 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared with a loss of Rs 458 crore in an year-ago quarter.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the airline slipped 13 per cent to Rs 792 crore in the quarter from Rs 915 crore in Q2FY25, according to an exchange filing.

The results for the seasonally weak quarter were primarily driven by impact of recalibrating dollar based future obligations along with carrying cost of grounded fleet and additional expenses incurred towards RTS.

Continued airspace restrictions negatively impacted operations and resulted in a sharp escalation in operating costs, further weighing on the quarter’s performance, according to the airlines.

The airline also recorded an operating loss of Rs 297 crore in Q2 FY26. On an EBITDAR (ex‑forex) basis, the airline posted a loss of Rs 203.80 crore, compared to Rs 58.87 crore loss a year earlier.

“While the results reflect short-term costs related to fleet revival and expansion, these are strategic investments that will start yielding results from the current quarter onward," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

"With aircraft additions already underway and our network expanding rapidly, SpiceJet is now on a clear trajectory towards stronger operational and positive financial performance in the second half of the year,” Singh added.

Passenger revenue per available seat kilometre (PAX RASK) stood at Rs 4.04, up from Rs 3.91 in Q2 FY25, while passenger load factor (PLF) remained robust at 84.3 per cent, the airline said in a release.

"Passenger Load Factor (PLF) remained robust at 84.3 per cent, underscoring SpiceJet’s strong brand affinity and customer focus," it added.

