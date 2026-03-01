Tata Motors sales jump 32 pc in February on strong truck demand

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Tata Motors Limited on Sunday reported a sharp 32 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in total sales for February 2026.

The company sold 42,940 vehicles in domestic and international markets during the month, compared to 32,533 units in February 2025.

Domestic sales stood at 40,893 units, marking a strong growth of 32.8 per cent from 30,797 units in the same month last year.

The company’s international business also showed steady improvement, with sales rising 17.9 per cent to 2,047 units from 1,736 units a year ago.

The growth was led by strong performance across various truck and commercial vehicle categories.

Sales of heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) trucks rose 37.1 per cent to 13,559 units in February 2026, up from 9,892 units last year.

Intermediate, light and medium commercial vehicle (ILMCV) trucks recorded a 34.1 per cent increase at 7,577 units, compared to 5,652 units in February 2025.

Passenger carrier sales also improved, rising 27.4 per cent year-on-year to 5,548 units, according to the company.

The small commercial vehicle (SCV) cargo and pickup segment reported a 30.4 per cent growth, with sales increasing to 14,209 units from 10,898 units in the year-ago period.

In the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MH&ICV) segment, domestic sales reached 21,423 units in February 2026, compared to 15,940 units in February 2025, reflecting a 34.4 per cent growth.

Including international markets, MH&ICV sales stood at 22,512 units, up 34.9 per cent from 16,693 units in the same month last year.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited on Sunday said that its sales in the domestic and international market, including that of electric vehicles (EV), stood at 71,066 units in January 2026, marking a 47.1 per cent rise year-on-year.

The total sales, including EVs, were 48,316 units in January 2025.

Passenger vehicle domestic sales, including electric vehicles, rose 46.1 per cent YoY to 70,222 units in January 2026 from 48,076 units a year earlier, the statement said.

Further, the passenger vehicle international business sales were 844 units in January 2026, posting a 251.7 per cent uptick from 240 units in January 2025.

--IANS

pk