All employees safe, operations normal at Haifa Port: APSEZ

Ahmedabad, March 1 (IANS) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Sunday said that operations at Israel's Haifa Port remain normal and all employees are safe, amid the ongoing situation in the region.

In a statement, the APSEZ said that Haifa Port Company has confirmed that all its staff members are safe and that port assets and infrastructure are fully secure and operational. The company added that the port continues to function without disruption.

"Haifa Port Company confirms that all its employees are safe, and all port assets and infrastructure are fully secure and in operational condition," APSEZ said.

The port operator said it is closely monitoring the situation and is coordinating with Israel's Ministry of Transport and Road Safety. It is operating in line with the instructions issued by the authorities.

"The port continues to monitor the situation and is coordinating closely with the Ministry of Transport and Road Safety and operating as per their instructions," it added.

APSEZ further said that it remains committed to ensuring the safety of its people and maintaining continuity of operations.

The company emphasised that stable port operations are important for Israel’s supply chain and international trade.

"We remain committed to ensuring the safety of our people and the continuity of operations, maintaining stability for Israel’s supply chain and international trade," it said.

The statement comes as a reassurance that there has been no damage to infrastructure and that business activities at Haifa Port are continuing as usual amid ongoing tensions following the US and Israeli attacks on Iran and the latter's retaliation.

